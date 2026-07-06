Antimony Market to Reach 140.27 Kilotons by 2031 as Semiconductor Demand Accelerates, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Antimony Market Led by Asia-Pacific, Driven by Semiconductor Manufacturing, Energy Storage Demand, and Expanding Electronics Production.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global antimony market size was estimated at 126.99 kilotons in 2025 and is projected to grow from 129.12 kilotons in 2026 to 140.27 kilotons by 2031, registering a CAGR of 1.67%. The antimony industry dynamics are being shaped by rising demand from energy storage systems, semiconductors, and defense applications, alongside growing efforts to diversify supply beyond China. At the same time, stricter environmental regulations are encouraging the adoption of higher-purity and specialty antimony products, while investments in new mining and refining projects are strengthening supply chain resilience.Antimony Market Share by Region:The Asia-Pacific region continues to lead the antimony market, supported by strong refining capabilities and steady demand from plastics, batteries, and PET production. China remains the dominant supplier despite raw material challenges, while growing industrial activity in India, Vietnam, Japan, and South Korea reinforces the region's importance.North America is strengthening its domestic supply through new mining and refining projects to support industries such as semiconductors, defense, and energy storage. In Europe, companies are focusing on recycling and sustainable sourcing as environmental regulations become stricter. Meanwhile, countries in the Middle East, Africa, and South America are gradually increasing production to diversify global supply, although their contribution remains relatively limited.Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, “As antimony continues to play a critical role in flame retardants, batteries, semiconductors, energy storage, and specialty chemicals, decision-makers require research supported by transparent data sources, rigorous validation, and objective market analysis. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured research methodology to deliver a reliable assessment of market trends, supply chain dynamics, competitive developments, and emerging growth opportunities.”For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/antimony-market?utm_source=einpresswire Antimony Industry Segmentation Dynamics:By Product Type - Metal Ingot, Antimony Trioxide, Antimony Pentoxide, Alloys, Other Product Types (Granules, Single Crystals, etc.)By Ore Type - Stibnite, OthersBy Application - Flame Retardants, Batteries, Ceramics and Glass, Catalyst, Other Applications (Semiconductor, Defense, etc.)By End-user Industry - Plastics and Polymers, Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Catalysts, Electronics and Semiconductor,Energy Storage and Utilities, Other IndustriesBy Geography - Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and AfricaThe Antimony Industry report is also available in the following languages:Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/antimony-market?utm_source=einpresswire French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/antimony-market?utm_source=einpresswire German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/antimony-market?utm_source=einpresswire Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/antimony-market?utm_source=einpresswire Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/antimony-market?utm_source=einpresswire Antimony Market Upcoming Trends:Utility-Scale Energy Storage Creating New Demand for AntimonyThe expansion of large-scale energy storage projects is opening new opportunities for antimony. Liquid-metal battery technologies and the continued use of lead-acid batteries in backup power systems are supporting consumption, while demand for high-purity material is increasing as grid storage applications become more advanced.Rising PET Production Supporting Catalyst ConsumptionGrowing PET resin manufacturing continues to sustain demand for antimony-based catalysts because of their proven efficiency and cost advantages. However, stricter environmental regulations and ongoing research into alternative catalyst systems are encouraging manufacturers to gradually reduce their dependence on antimony in premium applications.Export Restrictions Creating Market UncertaintyFluctuating export policies and supply limitations have increased price volatility, placing pressure on manufacturers that rely on antimony. The uncertain supply environment is encouraging buyers to diversify sourcing strategies while accelerating investment in alternative production capacity.Regulatory Shift Toward Safer Flame RetardantsTighter environmental regulations in Europe and North America are encouraging manufacturers to adopt halogen-free flame-retardant solutions. Although antimony-based products remain cost-effective and widely used, regulatory compliance and sustainability goals are gradually driving the transition toward alternative materials.Antimony Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsJanuary 2025: Turkish energy and mining company ODAŞ announced plans to maximize production from its antimony mining operations during 2025, citing a more than fourfold increase in antimony prices over the previous year and stronger strategic demand for the critical mineral.March 2026: The U.S. Department of War announced a USD 27 million Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III investment in United States Antimony Corporation (USAC) to expand domestic antimony extraction, processing, and refining. The funding supports the expansion of processing capacity in Montana and development of domestic antimony mining in Alaska to strengthen U.S. critical mineral security.Antimony CompaniesAlkane Resources Ltd.AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.Belmont Metals Inc.Campine NVGUANGXI HUAYUAN METAL CHEMICAL CO., LTD.Hunan Gold Co., Ltd.Hunan Province Anhua Huayu Antimony Industry Co., Ltd.KoreazincLambert Metals International LimitedNihon Seiko Co., Ltd.Perpetua ResourcesSPMP (Strategic and Precious Metals Processing)SUZUHIRO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.United States Antimony CorporationXikuangshan Shanxing Antimony Industry Co., Ltd.Yiyang City Huachang Antimony Industry Co., Ltd.Youngsun (Guangdong Yuxing) Fire-Retardant New Material Co.Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co., Ltd.Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence: Solar Photovoltaic Market : Solar Photovoltaic Market report is Segmented by Technology (Monocrystalline-Si, Multicrystalline-Si, Thin-Film, and Tandem/Perovskite), deployment type (Ground-Mounted, Rooftop/BIPV, and Floating PV), end-user (Residential, Commercial & Industrial, and Utility-Scale IPPs), and Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaPolysilicon Market: Polysilicon Market report is Segmented by production process Siemens TCS-CVD, Fluidized Bed Reactor Silane-FBR, and Upgraded Metallurgical-Grade UMG, end-user industry Solar Photovoltaics and Electronics & Semiconductors, and geography Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.Get Report Details & Insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/polysilicon-market?utm_source=einpresswire Graphite Market : Graphite Market report is segmented by type, application, end-user industry, and geography, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report provides market size and forecasts in terms of value (USD) and volume (tons).About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.