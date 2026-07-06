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Chinese Plastic Strapping Suppliers Focused on Quality and Consistency

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- July 6, 2026 – China – The global packaging strapping materials market continues to grow steadily, driven by the expansion of industrial automation and e-commerce logistics. Demand for high-performance and cost-effective strapping solutions is increasing across logistics, warehousing, construction, and manufacturing sectors, as global supply chains continue to prioritize efficiency and material reliability.China plays a pivotal role in the global strapping materials industry, supported by a well-established plastics manufacturing ecosystem and a large base of specialized producers. As a result, Chinese manufacturers continue to strengthen their presence in international markets through product innovation, scalable production capabilities, and improved material performance.Against this backdrop, the following five leading plastic strapping manufacturers in China are recognized in 2026 for their contributions to the industry, each bringing distinct strengths in polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) strapping solutions.Taixing Jushuo Technology Co., Ltd. ( Jushuo Packaging Taixing Jushuo Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the brand Jushuo Packaging, is a technology-driven private enterprise established in 2017 and headquartered in Huangqiao Industrial Park, Taixing City, Jiangsu Province. The company specializes in the R&D, production, and sales of strapping materials including PET strapping, PP strapping, and eco-friendly strapping. Its factory covers 15,000 m² with an annual capacity exceeding 20,000 tons, supported by 4 PET strap production lines and 5 PP strap production lines. Jushuo Packaging achieved ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications, and its products comply with GB/T 22344-2018 (PET Strap) and QB/T 3811-1999 (PP Strap). In 2024, the company was granted five invention patents. Export business accounts for 30% of total sales, with major markets including Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Africa. Jushuo's reinforced PET strap delivers break force up to 1360 kg (25×1.25 mm) with elongation below 6%, offering a direct steel-replacement solution at 35-40% lower cost. The company also provides custom printed strapping using RoHS-compliant inks and is capable of producing anti-static, flame-retardant, and UV-resistant variants.Connect Jushuo Packaging：•Name: Ms.Laura Yu•Email : sales@jushuopackaging.com•Website： www.jushuopackaging.com •Mobile: +86 158 9568 0139•WhatsApp：+86 158 9568 0139Shanghai Youngsun Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.Shanghai Youngsun Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. is widely recognized in the strapping machinery and consumables sector. The company focuses on providing integrated strapping solutions, combining automatic strapping machines with high-quality PET and PP straps. Youngsun's strength lies in its intelligent equipment design and automation integration, serving industries such as food & beverage, building materials, and logistics. The company's strapping product line emphasizes precision winding and high straightness to ensure compatibility with high-speed automatic lines.Guangdong Baozhuang Technology Co., Ltd.Guangdong Baozhuang Technology Co., Ltd. has established itself as a supplier of plastic strapping for the South China market, particularly serving the electronics and home appliance industries. The company is known for its cost-effective PP strapping rolls and semi-automatic grade straps. Its manufacturing capabilities include multi-zone extrusion and stretching processes, and it maintains a range of standard specifications to meet the needs of medium-sized packaging lines.Juhong Packing Materials Co., Ltd.Juhong Packing Materials Co., Ltd. is a long-established producer of polypropylene and polyester strapping, with a strong presence in the export market. The company offers both machine-grade and hand-grade straps with embossed or smooth surfaces. Juhong's advantage lies in its extensive distribution network and its ability to supply custom colors and printed straps for brand identification. Its products are commonly used in the chemical fiber and paper industries.Suzhou Qingxing Packaging Materials Co., Ltd.Suzhou Qingxing Packaging Materials Co., Ltd. focuses on serving the regional logistics and warehousing sectors. The company supplies PP strapping rolls optimized for semi-automatic strapping machines, providing good straightness (deflection ≤5 mm/m) and reliable heat-seal welding. Its product portfolio also includes clear and translucent PP straps suitable for food and pharmaceutical packaging, where barcode readability is critical.Market Impact and OutlookThe PET strapping segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2033, reaching USD 1.44 billion, according to Cognitive Market Research. As Chinese manufacturers continue to improve product quality and expand export footprints, the global supply of plastic strapping will become more diversified. Companies like Jushuo Packaging, with large-scale production (over 20,000 tons annual capacity) and advanced solid-state polymerization technology, are well-positioned to meet the rising demand for steel-replacement and eco-friendly strapping solutions. The industry's shift toward sustainability, reflected in the 34% adoption rate of recycled PET in strapping production (2024), further encourages innovation across the sector.Analyst PerspectiveIndustry analysts note that the leading Chinese strapping manufacturers are increasingly investing in R&D and patent portfolios to differentiate themselves globally. Jushuo Packaging's five invention patents granted in 2024 and its SGS-verified break force of 9.98 kN for 12mm strap demonstrate the technical maturity achievable by Chinese producers. As international standards like ASTM D3950-23 and EN 13394:2001 continue to guide product specifications, manufacturers that combine cost efficiency with certified performance will gain a competitive edge in both domestic and export markets.Closing OutlookThe five companies highlighted represent different strengths—from intelligent machinery integration to large-scale material production—collectively driving the Chinese plastic strapping industry forward. With projected market growth and increasing emphasis on automation and sustainability, these manufacturers are poised to capture greater shares of both domestic and global demand in the coming years.

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