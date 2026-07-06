Biphenyl Market to Reach $1.98 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Rising Demand for Packaged Foods and Consumer Goods

Biphenyl Market Growing Demand

North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global biphenyl market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global biphenyl market is witnessing steady growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences, rapid urbanization, and expanding industrial applications. Increasing demand for packaged food products, coupled with the growing consumption of consumer goods that utilize biphenyl, continues to create favorable market conditions.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Biphenyl Market by Source (Crude Oil, Coal Tar, Natural Gas), by Application (Dye Carrier, Food and Beverages, Chemical Intermediates, Pharmaceuticals Solvent, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031," the global biphenyl market was valued at $1.24 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.98 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17105 Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities:- Growing consumer demand for packaged food products and accelerated urbanization are among the primary factors supporting market expansion. Biphenyl is extensively used across industries, including food packaging, textiles, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, making it an important industrial compound.- Despite its widespread use, prolonged exposure to biphenyl has been associated with health concerns, including kidney dysfunction, cardiovascular complications, and gastrointestinal disorders. These health risks are expected to pose challenges to market growth during the forecast period.- On the other hand, expanding pharmaceutical research presents significant growth opportunities. Biphenyl-based compounds are increasingly being explored for the treatment of hypertension, osteoarthritis, diabetic nephropathy, Alzheimer's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, prostate cancer, and several other chronic conditions, creating new avenues for market development.Coal Tar Segment to Retain Market Leadership:- Based on source, the coal tar segment accounted for the largest share of the global biphenyl market in 2021, contributing more than half of the overall revenue. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031, supported by increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry, where coal tar-derived biphenyl is used in the production of medications for various skin disorders.- Meanwhile, the crude oil segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand from the textile industry, particularly for dyeing applications, is expected to drive this growth. The report also evaluates the contribution of the natural gas segment.Dye Carrier Application Leads the Market:- By application, the dye carrier segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of global revenue. Growing fashion awareness, rising textile production, and increasing demand for premium fabrics continue to strengthen this segment.- Biphenyl serves as an effective dye carrier by enhancing dye penetration into polyester fibers, improving color uniformity and overall fabric quality. These advantages continue to support its widespread adoption across the textile industry.- The food and beverages segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 5.3% through 2031. Rising demand for packaged and convenience foods, driven by changing lifestyles and busy consumer schedules, is boosting the use of biphenyl as a preservative that helps inhibit fungal growth. The report also covers applications in chemical intermediates, pharmaceutical solvents, and other industrial uses.North America Maintains Dominance; Asia-Pacific Records Fastest Growth:- North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global biphenyl market, and is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period.- The region's growth is supported by the extensive use of biphenyl as a heat transfer fluid in the aerospace sector, particularly in the United States, along with strong demand from the packaged food and beverage industry, where biphenyl is utilized to control fungal contamination.- Asia-Pacific, however, is forecast to register the fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. Rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing activities, and increasing adoption of biphenyl across power generation, textiles, agriculture, aviation, and chemical manufacturing industries are expected to drive regional market growth.Leading Players in the Global Biphenyl Market:-Key companies operating in the global biphenyl market include:- ABacipharm Corporation- Alfa Aesar- Biosynth Carbosynth- Daken Chemical Limited- Eastman Chemical Company- Henan Tianfu Chemical Co., Ltd.- Jiangsu Zhongneng Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.- LANXESS AG- MainChem- Merck KGaA- Oakwood Products, Inc.- Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.- Springchem New Material Technology Co., Limited- Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd.- TCI America𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/biphenyl-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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