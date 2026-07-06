The Cuban by Uslu Design Studio Wins Gold at the A' Furniture Design Award

The Cuban

Uslu Design Studio Receives Gold A' Design Award for The Cuban, a Bar Cabinet Uniting Storage and Social Performance

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced The Cuban, a bar cabinet created by Uslu Design Studio , as a Gold winner in the Furniture Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected recognitions in the field of furniture design, evaluating entries through a blind peer review process governed by established criteria. The Gold A' Design Award confirms that The Cuban meets a demanding standard of innovation, craftsmanship, and functional value. This distinction places the work among a selected group of designs acknowledged for their contribution to the furniture industry. The recognition reflects the considered approach that Uslu Design Studio applies to objects conceived as extensions of spatial design.The Gold A' Design Award for The Cuban holds relevance for furniture professionals, manufacturers, and end users who seek pieces that combine utility with cultural expression. The design responds to a growing interest in furniture that performs multiple roles within contemporary living spaces, organizing both objects and activities around a single element. By integrating a humidor with a surface conceived as a DJ deck, The Cuban addresses the demand for furniture that supports social interaction and ritual. The piece demonstrates how careful material selection and engineering can serve practical needs while elevating the atmosphere of a room. For stakeholders across the industry, the work offers a reference point for merging function, durability, and refined presence.The Cuban is defined by its dual role as a storage piece and a social focal point. Its integrated humidor preserves and presents whiskey and cigars as curated objects of ritual, while opening elements reveal these contents with a sense of discovery. The upper surface functions as a DJ deck from the back, accommodating turntables and music equipment, and serves as a display and bar from the front. High gloss lacquer, stainless steel, and marble give the cabinet a distinctive and refined character. Curved cabinet doors are formed from flexible plywood, finished through a layered process that includes a fabric based preparation to prevent cracking before high gloss lacquering, with interior surfaces completed in Alpi engineered wood veneer.This Gold A' Design Award is expected to support the continued development of the Disco House collection, which explores the relationship between music, space, and human behavior. The recognition reinforces Uslu Design Studio in its pursuit of collectible furniture that translates architectural thinking into expressive objects. The achievement provides a foundation for further exploration of how atmosphere can be transformed into form, ergonomics, and material expression. As the collection prepares to debut at Milan Design Week 2026, the award offers encouragement for the team to maintain its commitment to thoughtful design and innovation.Project MembersThe Cuban was designed by Alp Usluduran of Uslu Design Studio, who led the conceptual direction, material research, and fabrication of the piece, developing the integrated humidor system in collaboration with Brone and managing the custom integration of electrical systems and cable channels during assembly.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, view additional details, and contact the studio through the dedicated page at the A' Design Award website.About Uslu Design StudioUslu Design Studio was founded in 2025 by Istanbul based interior architect and designer Alp Usluduran, as an extension of his architectural practice. After completing studies in interior architecture at Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University and design at Accademia di Brera in Milan, he established Uslu Architects in 2015, developing a design driven approach over more than a decade. This approach treats space as a complete system, where furniture and detail are integral parts of the architectural composition rather than secondary elements. Uslu Design Studio builds on this foundation, translating architectural thinking into objects and collectible furniture as a direct extension of spatial design. Based in Turkey, the studio presents the Disco House collection as a new phase of this trajectory, debuting at Milan Design Week 2026.About the Gold A' Design Award RecognitionThe Gold A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and a notable impact on their intended audience. Within the Furniture Design category, entries are assessed against criteria that include innovative use of material, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality and usability, durability and longevity, environmental sustainability, and originality. Evaluation also considers production efficiency, space optimization, adaptive design, cultural relevance, inclusive design, technological integration, craftsmanship excellence, and market potential. Recognized as a significant achievement, the designation reflects the skill and visionary approach of its creators. These works serve as reference points for excellence, encouraging further innovation across art, science, design, and technology.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a highly regarded competition that welcomes a diverse range of participants, including furniture designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands operating within the furniture and interior design industries. Entries are blind peer reviewed and voted upon according to pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, furniture industry experts, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries and open to entries from all countries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury, view past laureates, and submit their projects at the following url: https://furniture-design-award.com

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