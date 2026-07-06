Soo No. 2 by Sangin Park Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Soo No. 2

Sangin Park Receives Silver A' Design Award for the Soo No. 2 Chair in Furniture Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Soo No. 2, a chair designed by Sangin Park , as a Silver winner in the Furniture Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious recognitions in the field of design, and it is a highly respected program within the furniture industry. Soo No. 2 was evaluated through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, distinguishing it as an outstanding example of considered design. This achievement highlights the careful structural thinking and craftsmanship that Sangin Park brings to contemporary furniture making. The recognition acknowledges a work that thoughtfully reconsiders the conventional anatomy of the chair.This recognition holds relevance for furniture designers, manufacturers, and users who value the balance between visual clarity and physical comfort. Soo No. 2 responds to a recurring concern within seating design, namely the tension between structural stability and proper posture. By addressing this challenge, the work offers practical insight for the industry into how structural separation can expand formal possibilities. The design aligns with growing interest in craft-based making informed by use-based testing and ergonomic understanding. Such an approach benefits both practitioners seeking new methods and individuals seeking refined, comfortable seating.The most distinctive feature of Soo No. 2 lies in the design of its rear legs. While conventional chairs extend the rear legs upward as two vertical columns to support the backrest, this design separates the rear legs from the backrest support as independent structural elements, achieving enhanced structural integrity and a clear sense of visual balance. Crafted from solid white oak, the chair employs mortise and tenon joinery, with through mortise and tenon joints forming subtle diamond-shaped details along the frame sides. The cylindrical legs and a seat woven with Danish cord preserve traditional techniques, while armrests and backrest supports are fixed with discreet brass pins. This combination maintains structural clarity while achieving an independent and refined silhouette.The Silver A' Design Award recognition may inspire Sangin Park to continue exploring the relationship between structure, proportion, and the human body in future projects. By demonstrating how structural separation can improve everyday seating comfort, the work contributes to ongoing dialogue within furniture design. This acknowledgment serves as motivation for further iterative making and research, encouraging continued exploration of how traditional craft can address contemporary needs. The achievement reinforces a commitment to thoughtful, use-based design thinking.Interested parties may learn more about Soo No. 2 at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website, where additional details about the design and its designer are available.About Sangin ParkSangin Park is a furniture designer and woodworker based in South Korea. His practice focuses on full-scale making as a method of design research, exploring the relationship between structure, proportion, and the human body. Working primarily with solid wood and traditional joinery, he develops chairs and small furniture through iterative prototyping and use-based testing. His work examines how everyday objects change through time, use, and cultural context, contributing to contemporary furniture design by bridging craft-based making with experiential design thinking.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes highly regarded designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Furniture Design category. Recipients are evaluated against criteria including innovative use of material, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality and usability, durability and longevity, environmental sustainability, originality and creativity, and craftsmanship excellence. The designation reflects a designer's understanding of both technical and artistic considerations, alongside cultural relevance and user experience enhancement. Silver A' Design Award recipients are noted for contributing to the advancement of industry standards and the practice of design. This recognition is a notable achievement that acknowledges works of considerable skill and meaningful impact on everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a highly regarded competition that welcomes furniture designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands operating within the furniture and interior design industries. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process by a world-class jury panel comprising design professionals, furniture industry experts, journalists, and academics, who assess submissions against pre-established evaluation criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international, juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://furniturecompetitions.com

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