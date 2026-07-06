Carbon Silicon Singularity by Lampo Leong, Yanxiu Zhao and Haozheng Wu Wins Silver A' Design Award

Carbon Silicon Singularity

Immersive Stage Design Merging Ink Painting and Digital Art Recognized in A' Performing Arts Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Carbon Silicon Singularity by Lampo Leong, Yanxiu Zhao and Haozheng Wu as a Silver winner in the Performing Arts , Stage, Style and Scenery Design category. This recognition acknowledges a stage design that transforms classical and contemporary ink painting and calligraphy into generative video art, functioning simultaneously as an immersive installation and as the stage environment for modern dance performance. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of performing arts and stage design, evaluating entries through a rigorous, blind peer-review process. The Silver A' Design Award distinction places Carbon Silicon Singularity among works noted for innovation, artistic execution, and technical proficiency within the international design community.The recognition holds relevance for the performing arts industry as practitioners increasingly explore the intersection of traditional artistic methods and emerging digital technologies. Carbon Silicon Singularity addresses a contemporary discourse surrounding artificial intelligence and computational systems, examining how organic and synthetic forms of existence may coexist and influence one another. By integrating immersive media with live performance, the work reflects a growing interest in environments that respond to and amplify choreographic expression. For audiences, designers, and cultural institutions, the project demonstrates how heritage practices such as ink painting and calligraphy can find renewed expression within digital and performative contexts. This alignment with current trends offers a meaningful reference point for those seeking to expand the possibilities of stage and scenery design.Carbon Silicon Singularity adopts the concept of the Singularity as a conceptual metaphor, examining the transitional moment in which humanity stands between carbon based life and emerging silicon based modes of existence. The work centers on a dialogue between carbon and silicon, two forces that resist, permeate, and co-constitute one another, pointing toward a speculative future shaped by hybridity and expanded possibilities of embodiment. The production begins with hand painted ink artworks and calligraphy on rice paper, which are digitized using a high resolution scanner and transformed through multiple software tools into dynamic, generative video compositions. The resulting fine art installation becomes an immersive stage environment for modern dance, layering visual narrative with movement. Rather than presenting silicon as a replacement for organic life, the work emphasizes coexistence and mutual influence, distinguishing itself through conceptual depth and technical synthesis.This recognition may serve as a foundation for further exploration into the convergence of traditional art forms and computational creativity. By demonstrating how ink painting and calligraphy can be reimagined within immersive and performative settings, Carbon Silicon Singularity offers a model that may inspire future projects bridging cultural heritage and digital innovation. The Silver A' Design Award provides encouragement for the creative team to continue investigating new ontological configurations and expanded modes of embodiment within performance design. Such acknowledgment supports ongoing inquiry into the evolving relationship between human perception and algorithmic systems.Project MembersCarbon Silicon Singularity was created by a collaborative team. Lampo Leong led the conceptual and artistic direction, drawing on ink painting and calligraphy as foundational elements. Yanxiu Zhao and Haozheng Wu contributed to the digital transformation and generative video composition. Dan Wang, Shiyun Wan and Li Lin supported the realization of the immersive installation and its integration with modern dance performance.Interested parties may learn more about Carbon Silicon Singularity, view the design, and explore the work of its creators at the dedicated page hosted by the A' Design Award.About Lampo Leong, Yanxiu Zhao and Haozheng WuBased in Macau, China, the team is led by Lampo Leong, who holds a PhD from the Central Academy of Fine Arts and an MFA from California College of the Arts. Leong is a Distinguished Professor, Doctoral Advisor, and Director of the Centre for Digital Arts in the Department of Arts and Design at the University of Macau, a Tenured Professor at the University of Missouri-Columbia, and a Visiting Professor at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts. Leong has served as judge or curator for over 80 art and design competitions and delivered over 300 lectures at institutions including Stanford University, UC Berkeley, and China Academy of Art, with work featured in more than 70 solo exhibits and over 470 group exhibitions, and held in collections such as the Minneapolis Institute of Arts and the Cantor Arts Center at Stanford University. Leong has received the Silver A' Design Award & Competition, with achievements documented in over 1100 international reviews and publications.About Centre for Digital Arts, Department of Arts and Design, University of MacauThe Centre for Digital Arts in the Department of Arts and Design at the University of Macau serves as a research hub for arts and design, offering a range of programs, including MFA, MDes, DFA, and DDes. In 2026, the University of Macau is ranked 145th in the THE World University Rankings, 285th in the QS World University Rankings, and 230th in the US News Best Global Universities rankings. The centre provides an academic environment that supports interdisciplinary inquiry across traditional and digital creative practices.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Performing Arts, Stage, Style and Scenery Design category. Recipients are evaluated against criteria including innovative concept, artistic execution, technical proficiency, emotional engagement, set design mastery, lighting and sound design effectiveness, narrative cohesion, cultural significance, and future potential. Works granted this distinction reflect a thoughtful integration of aesthetic quality and functional capability, contributing to the advancement of industry standards. The recognition highlights designs that incorporate original innovations and engage audiences in meaningful ways. Through a rigorous selection process, the Silver A' Design Award acknowledges projects that make a notable contribution to the practice of performing arts and stage design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Performing Arts, Stage, Style and Scenery Design Award is an international, juried competition that welcomes participation from performing arts designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and organizations across the performing arts, stage, style, and scenery design fields. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process, assessed against pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, performing arts industry experts, academics, and journalists. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is open to entries from all countries and across all industries, with the aim of recognizing and promoting superior projects that advance and benefit society. Driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design, the competition celebrates remarkable achievements and showcases pioneering work on an international stage. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore the jury, view past laureates, and submit their own projects at https://designpioneeraward.com

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