Codewave the only Indian company, featured on Ricardo Semler's new book - The End Of The Boss

The Only Company From India To Be Featured On Semler's New Book

The Bengaluru-based AI innovation firm joins a global roster of self-managed organizations profiled by the author of the international bestseller Maverick.

We didn’t earn this recognition by scaling for the sake of scaling. We earned it by learning to lead ourselves.” — Vidhya Abhijith

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Codewave , a design-thinking-led AI innovation company, has been featured in The End of the Boss , the new book by Ricardo Semler, the pioneer of workplace democracy and author of the international bestseller Maverick, which has sold more than a million copies worldwide. Codewave is the only company from India profiled in the book.Codewave appears in Chapter 10, “The Round Pyramid in the Real World,” Semler’s selection of organizations proving that self-management is not a theory but a working way to build a company. It stands alongside businesses from Brazil, Italy, Japan, Bolivia and beyond, including Semler’s own Semco, the Brazilian company he transformed by letting employees set their own salaries, choose their leaders, and open the books.The book describes Codewave as a company built on a single idea: meaningful products come from empowered people. Founded in 2013 by self-described “accidental entrepreneurs” who grew tired of rigid corporate hierarchies, the company now employs 150+ people across three locations, works for customers in 15 countries, has delivered more than 400 projects, and earned over 30 international awards. Semler credits its transparency during hard times, its peer-based performance systems, and its structure as a “company of companies” where employees are entrepreneurial co-owners.A recognition, and a responsibilityFor Codewave, the feature places a decade of quiet cultural work on a global stage.“We didn’t earn this recognition by scaling for the sake of scaling. We earned it by learning to lead ourselves,” said Vidhya Abhijith, Co-founder of Codewave. “Recognition like this is also a responsibility. To keep showing up, to keep choosing brave leadership, long after the applause fades. To carry it on behalf of every self-directed team that believed work could be designed differently.”“We stopped looking for the perfect workplace and decided to build one,” said Abhijith HK, Co-founder of Codewave. “No coated suited bosses calling the shots. No secret decision making rooms. Just people trusted to own their work and their outcomes. To have that model recognized by the person who pioneered this movement five decades ago tells us this is an idea worth spreading for the next gen.”Codewave refined its self-managed practices during COVID with support from the Semco Style Institute India, aligning its people-first approach with some of the practices Semler spent five decades proving at Semco, and more recently with organizations worldwide through Semco3 The End of the Boss argues that the traditional corporate pyramid, built on military-era hierarchy, can no longer carry the weight of an AI-driven, fast-changing economy, and proposes a new model Semler calls the Round Pyramid: flatter, three-tier structures built on distributed leadership, radical transparency, and trust.The book is available at endoftheboss.org.About CodewaveCodewave is a design-thinking-led AI innovation company built on the belief that everyone is creative, and impactful work comes from empowered people. Founded in 2013, the company works with businesses across 15 countries, has delivered more than 400 projects, and operates as a self-managed “company of companies” where employees are co-owners. Codewave designs and builds AI-native products, experiences, and solutions enabling transformation for enterprises and growth-stage businesses. Learn more at codewave.com.About The End of the Boss and Ricardo SemlerThe End of the Boss is the new book by Ricardo Semler, the Brazilian entrepreneur who reinvented his family company, Semco, into one of the world’s most studied experiments in workplace democracy. His earlier book, Maverick, became an international bestseller with more than a million copies sold. Semler founded the Semco Style Institute, now Semco3, which has brought self-management practices to more than 200 companies across eleven countries. Learn more at endoftheboss.org.Media ContactAbhijith HK, Founder and CEO, Codewaveabhijith@codewave.com+91 8971824910# # #

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