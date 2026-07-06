Zanderio Expands AI Sales Agent for After-Hours Service Business Enquiries

Zanderio After-Hours Enquiry Response

The platform helps consultancies, clinics, law firms and other service businesses respond to website enquiries & route qualified leads into existing workflows.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zanderio has announced the expansion of its AI sales agent for service-based businesses, including consultancies, clinics, legal practices, agencies, fitness providers, and other companies that rely on website enquiries to generate appointments and new client opportunities.The expansion is designed to help businesses respond to website visitors outside standard working hours and during periods when staff members are occupied with existing clients.Potential customers often visit service-business websites in the evening, on weekends, or while teams are attending meetings, consultations, appointments, or client sessions. During these periods, questions about services, pricing, availability, eligibility, or the next step may remain unanswered until a staff member becomes available.Research into online lead response has consistently indicated that response time can affect whether an enquiry progresses. A Harvard Business Review study of web-generated leads found that businesses responding within an hour were significantly more likely to qualify a lead than businesses that waited longer. Separate lead-response research has also found that the likelihood of qualification declines as the time between an enquiry and the first response increases.For many service businesses, delayed responses are not the result of poor customer service. Consultants may be in meetings, clinic teams may be working with patients, lawyers may be handling active matters, and fitness or wellness professionals may be delivering scheduled sessions. As a result, an enquiry submitted through a website form or email inbox may not be reviewed until later in the day or the following morning.Zanderio’s AI sales agent is designed to respond to website enquiries as they arrive. The platform operates through a website chat widget and can be configured using information supplied by the business, including service descriptions, frequently asked questions, policies, pricing guidance, booking processes, and internal knowledge resources.When a visitor asks a question, Zanderio can provide information based on the approved business content and collect relevant enquiry details. Depending on the organisation’s workflow, this may include the visitor’s name, contact information, requested service, preferred appointment time, business requirements, or reason for making contact.The platform then organises the information so that the business can continue the conversation during working hours with additional context.“Many service-business enquiries begin online at times when the team is not available to respond immediately,” said Zuriel Babalola, Founder and CEO of Zanderio. “This expansion is intended to help businesses acknowledge those enquiries, provide relevant information, and collect the details their teams need for follow-up.”Zanderio can also support appointment-based workflows by directing suitable visitors toward a business’s existing booking process. Where a company uses Calendly or another supported scheduling workflow, the assistant can answer preliminary questions before presenting the appropriate booking option.For businesses that use customer relationship management systems, Zanderio can structure enquiry information for use within the existing lead-management process. The platform is intended to work alongside the tools and procedures already used by the business rather than requiring teams to replace their current systems.“From a technical perspective, the objective is to turn an unstructured website conversation into useful and organised enquiry data,” said Sheraz AH, CTO of Zanderio. “The assistant can identify what the visitor is asking about, collect the relevant details, and prepare that information for the next stage of the business’s workflow.”The company said the platform may be configured differently depending on the type of service business using it.For a consultancy, the assistant may collect information about a prospective client’s project, business needs, budget range, and preferred consultation time. For a clinic or wellness provider, it may answer approved questions about services and direct visitors toward an appointment request. For an agency, it may gather information about the type of work required before a member of the team follows up.In regulated or specialist sectors, such as legal services and healthcare, the platform can be limited to approved general information and enquiry collection. Businesses can define which questions the assistant may address and which enquiries should be referred to a qualified staff member.Zanderio is also introducing voice input within its website chat widget. The feature allows visitors to select a microphone icon and speak their question instead of typing it. The spoken enquiry is converted into text, and Zanderio provides its response as a written chat message.The initial version of the voice feature is focused on voice-to-text input rather than spoken responses. This allows visitors to use the microphone while keeping the business’s answer visible within the written conversation.The service-business expansion represents a broader application of Zanderio beyond online retail. While the platform also supports e-commerce use cases, the company is applying its conversational technology to organisations whose websites are intended to generate consultations, appointments, quotations, and qualified enquiries.Zanderio said the latest development forms part of its wider effort to connect website conversations with the scheduling, CRM, and follow-up systems businesses already use.About ZanderioZanderio is an AI sales agent for service businesses and e-commerce companies. The platform answers website questions, captures and qualifies enquiries, and organises lead information for use within existing business workflows. Zanderio supports use cases including service enquiries, appointment requests, product discovery, and website-based lead generation.Learn more at zanderio.ai.

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