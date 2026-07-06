Resonance by Yu Fan He and Chia Chen Lee Wins Platinum in A' Fine-Art Design Awards

Resonance

Site Specific Floating Light Installation at Yuejin Harbor Recognized for Translating Celestial Rhythms Into Light

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards has announced Resonance, a site specific floating light installation created by Yu Fan He and Chia Chen Lee , as a Platinum recipient within the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected recognitions in the field of fine art and design, distinguishing works that demonstrate notable creativity and considered execution. This designation acknowledges the artistic and technical accomplishment evident in Resonance, a work positioned in the waters of Yuejin Harbor. The recognition affirms the standing of the project within an internationally evaluated field of fine art submissions. It also situates the achievement of Yu Fan He and Chia Chen Lee among a respected community of practitioners advancing contemporary installation art.The A' Fine Arts and Art Installation Design Award holds relevance for the broader field by highlighting works that bridge cultural meaning and public experience. Resonance addresses a contemporary condition shaped by acceleration and fragmented perception, inviting observers to reclaim a moment of focus within everyday reality. By reinterpreting the traditional concept of the Seven Luminaries through a contemporary light environment, the installation connects historical symbolism with present day spatial design. For audiences, practitioners, and cultural institutions, the work demonstrates how public art can transform a specific site into a shared field of reflection. This alignment of symbolic depth with accessible engagement reflects current directions within the fine art and installation community.Resonance consists of seven black iron structures positioned across water and shoreline, serving as metaphors for convergence and generation. As light rotates and flows through the iron framework, it mimics the diffusion of energy, prompting a resonance between diverse cultures, memories, and emotions. White nylon ropes are wound through the grooves of the black iron plates, functioning simultaneously as reflective luminous surfaces and as structural tension that draws the interlaced plates inward. The seven modules echo one another across the water, creating layers of ripples that momentarily freeze the vast rhythms of heaven and earth at this location. Through reflections, spatial layering, and controlled light movement, the work shifts in appearance with distance and viewpoint.The Platinum A' Design Award recognition offers Yu Fan He and Chia Chen Lee a foundation for continued exploration in light, space, and cultural narrative. The achievement may inform future projects that further integrate emerging media with site responsive installation. It also encourages ongoing inquiry into how cyclical rhythms and luminous environments can shape public perception. For the team, the recognition serves as motivation to sustain a practice grounded in conceptual depth and technical precision.Project MembersResonance was realized through the collaboration of Yu-Fan He, who served as project coordinator and led the structural design, and Chia-Chen Lee, who directed the lighting design alongside Light and Sound Co., Ltd. The production team included Chia-Hsin Chiang, Pei-Hsien Hsu, Ya-Zhu Tsao, and Chuan-Wei Sun, while Yu-Sheng Yao provided photography for the installation.Interested parties may learn more about Resonance, view further detail regarding its design, and explore the work of its creators at the dedicated page hosted by the A' Design Awards. The page provides additional images and contextual information about the installation and its development. Further inquiries regarding the project are welcomed through the listed channels.About Yu Fan He and Chia Chen LeeYu Fan He is a designer and new media artist whose practice integrates color theory and aesthetics to reconstruct surreal spatial narratives through hybrid media, spanning architectural and spatial design, graphic design, visual animation, projection mapping, and augmented reality experiences. In recent years, she has focused on the convergence of AR technology and visual art, generating immersive environments that blur the boundaries between physical structure and virtual imagery. As an AR animation designer, she collaborated on the public art installation Shang Shui at Taichung Metro Jiushe Station, which received the Bronze Award in the Installation Art category at the 2023 to 2024 A' Design Award and Competition, and her project Urbanmarket received an Honorable Mention at the 2019 AYDA by Nippon Paint. Yu Fan He and Chia Chen Lee are based in Taiwan (China).About Ministry of Culture, Taiwan (R.O.C.)The Ministry of Culture of Taiwan (Republic of China) was established on May 20, 2012. As a member of the Executive Yuan, the Ministry oversees and cultivates Taiwan's soft power across the arts and humanities, community development, crafts industry, cultural exchanges, international cultural participation, heritage, literature and publishing, living aesthetics, television, cinema, and pop music. The logo of the Ministry is an indigo-dyed morning glory, an indigenous flower that symbolizes a trumpet heralding the coming of a new renaissance in which cultural resources and aesthetics permeate all corners of the nation. The morning glory also represents the grassroots tenacity of Taiwan's diverse culture, a yearning for the positivity, simplicity, and warmth of earlier days, and a return to collective roots and values.About the Platinum A' Design Award RecognitionThe Platinum A' Design Award is the highest distinction conferred by the A' Design Awards, granted to works that combine notable innovation with meaningful societal contribution. Recipients are recognized for demonstrating strong technical properties, considered artistic skill, and original creative qualities through a rigorous and structured evaluation process. Within the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category, entries are assessed against established criteria including originality of concept, innovative technique, aesthetic appeal, emotional impact, conceptual depth, cultural relevance, technical execution, use of color and texture, material selection, environmental consideration, and presentation quality. This designation acknowledges designs that advance the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology while contributing to quality of life and sustainable development. It serves as a respected marker of accomplishment for creators working at a high level within the field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Fine-Arts Design Award is a highly regarded international competition that welcomes a diverse range of participants, including fine-art designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential entities operating within the fine-art and design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted upon according to pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, fine art industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring a considered and impartial assessment. Organized across all industries and open to entries from all countries, the A' Design Award has been held since 2008 and is now in its 18th year. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://fineartcompetition.net

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