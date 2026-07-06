Yanne Capital Publishes H2 2026 Family Office Allocation Watch

Research note tracks the rotation of family office capital across growth-stage equity, private credit, and direct deal flow

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yanne Capital today published its H2 2026 research note on family office allocation, tracking the rotation of capital across growth-stage equity, private credit, and direct deal flow into the second half of the year.

The note draws on PitchBook US Venture Deal Terms, Carta State of Private Markets, Cooley GO Venture Financing Reports, NVCA Yearbook, Bloomberg ECM data, IFSWF, SWF Institute, SSGA allocation surveys, and the Evercore PCA Annual Survey. The dataset spans 2023 through Q1 2026 and isolates the segment of family office and multi-family office capital flowing into growth-stage rounds in the USD 10 million to USD 600 million band.

Three findings anchor the note. First, direct private investment now represents 26 percent of family office allocations in 2025, up from 19 percent in 2023, per the Evercore PCA Annual Survey. Second, the median family office tilt toward private credit moved from 12 percent in 2023 to 24 percent in 2025, with the rotation pulling capital out of growth equity fund commitments rather than out of direct equity participation. Third, family offices participated in 31 percent of growth-stage rounds tracked by PitchBook in Q1 2026, up from 22 percent in Q1 2024, often co-investing alongside or in place of traditional growth equity leads.

“Family offices are not retreating from growth equity. They are restructuring how they access it. The H2 2026 picture is one of capital that wants direct participation, faster decisions, and cleaner cap tables, and that reshapes how growth-stage founders should think about who they take into a round.”

— Alex Ozdemir, Managing Partner, Yanne Capital

Across Yanne Capital's advisory work in 2025 and 2026, the firm observes that founders running growth rounds increasingly encounter family office capital in second-position and co-lead roles, often anchored through introductions from existing investors rather than through traditional placement channels. The research note details the patterns Yanne Capital's investor relations team tracks across its relationships with 3500-plus institutional investors globally, including how single-family offices are sourcing differently from multi-family offices and how this distinction affects founder process design.

Yanne Capital is an independent boutique investment bank advising growth-stage companies on equity, debt, and M&A transactions across 26 sectors, with 240+ deals and relationships with 3,500+ institutional investors globally. We are your trusted filter between noise and signal. The full H2 2026 Family Office Allocation Watch is available at yannecapital.com. Founders 90 days from a capital event can request a direct briefing at contact@yannecapital.com.



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