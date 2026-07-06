B. A. Star Expands Nightshade Saga With Crown & Shadow, A Fantasy Of Blood Bonds, Hidden Histories, And Kingdom's Brink

Crown and Shadow by B. A. Star

The new romantasy novel invites readers into a world of forbidden magic, fated desire, family loyalty, and legends powerful enough to reshape an entire realm.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author B. A. Star returns readers to a richly imagined world of danger, desire, and courtly intrigue with Crown & Shadow: A Nightshade Academy Romance, a sweeping fantasy romance centered on forbidden Blood Bonds, buried truths, and the cost of rewriting history. Blending high-stakes romantasy with emotional depth, the novel follows Maelyn as she returns from surviving the Heart of the Gods, only to discover she has brought home the very force capable of awakening it.

At the heart of the story is Mae’s bond with Darius Nightborn, a connection forbidden by the laws of both Realms. Their Blood Bond is more than a romantic tie; it is a threat, a mystery, and possibly the key to understanding a curse older than memory. As Mae comes home to the Fairy Court, she finds her father dying beneath that ancient curse, while Darius battles the darkness in his own blood and fears he is destined to repeat the violent legacy of his family’s bloodline.

Crown & Shadow deepens its world through a story of sisters, secrets, and sacrifice. Mae’s twin sister, Aurora, has spent a year holding a dying Realm together through discipline and force of will, and she has no intention of surrendering control easily. Her own fierce journey unfolds alongside Mae’s, especially as she clashes with Caelith, Darius’s cousin, and a Fae Witch whose presence challenges Aurora’s cold resolve in ways she cannot ignore.

The novel also explores the dangerous power of inherited stories, asking what happens when the truth behind a kingdom’s survival has been buried for generations. As Mae, Darius, and Aurora uncover the legacy of a Witch Queen remembered as a monster, they are forced to question whether history has protected them, betrayed them, or prepared them for a darkness that is still waiting to collect its due.

The novel is written for readers drawn to fated mates, forbidden magic, slow-burn romance, enemies-to-lovers tension, and found family dynamics. Its appeal lies not only in its romance but also in its exploration of legacy, loyalty, and the devastating consequences of history told by those determined to hide the truth.

B. A. Star crafts a story where legends are not merely old tales but weapons used to protect, control, and conceal. Through Mae, Darius, Aurora, and Caelith, Crown & Shadow asks what people are willing to risk when love, power, and survival all demand a price.

The book is now available. Secure your copy here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0H6CXG8J8

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