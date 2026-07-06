Point Of Care (POC) Immunoassay Analyzer Expansion Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 8.8% CAGR By 2030

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The Business Research Company's Point Of Care (POC) Immunoassay Analyzer Expansion Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The point of care (POC) immunoassay analyzer expansion market has been gaining considerable traction recently, driven by advancements in healthcare diagnostics and an increasing need for rapid testing solutions. As healthcare systems evolve, the demand for fast, accurate, and convenient diagnostic tools near the patient continues to rise, setting the stage for significant market growth in the coming years.

Current Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Point of Care Immunoassay Analyzer Expansion Market

The point of care (POC) immunoassay analyzer expansion market has seen robust growth in recent years, with its size projected to rise from $4.9 billion in 2025 to $5.31 billion in 2026. This increase represents a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. Factors contributing to this growth include the rising incidence of infectious diseases, improvements in hospital laboratory infrastructure, growing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostics, broader adoption of immunoassay technologies, and enhanced methods for detecting antibodies and antigens.

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Future Market Projections Indicate Continued Rapid Expansion

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its strong upward trajectory, reaching $7.45 billion by 2030, supported by a CAGR of 8.8%. The anticipated growth is fueled by the expansion of personalized medicine and biomarker-driven testing, ongoing shifts toward decentralized healthcare systems, increased use of AI-powered diagnostic tools, growth in home healthcare monitoring, and a surge in regulatory approvals for rapid diagnostic devices. Emerging trends set to influence the market include the development of decentralized diagnostic networks, wider adoption of multiplex immunoassay platforms, integration of wireless connectivity in portable analyzers, growth in cartridge-based rapid testing devices, and a rising preference for at-home immunodiagnostic solutions.

Understanding Point of Care Immunoassay Analyzer Technology

Point-of-care immunoassay analyzers are specialized healthcare devices designed for rapid diagnostic testing near the patient. They leverage immunoassay methods to detect specific proteins, hormones, antigens, or antibodies from biological samples such as blood, urine, or saliva. These analyzers provide quick and precise results, enabling timely clinical decisions and improving patient outcomes.

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The Growing Impact of Infectious Diseases on Market Demand

One of the primary factors driving market expansion is the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide. These diseases, caused by pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi, spread either directly or indirectly among individuals. Rising global population density has accelerated transmission rates, further intensifying the need for effective diagnostic tools. Point of care immunoassay analyzers facilitate rapid and accurate detection of infectious biomarkers, supporting early diagnosis and aiding in disease control efforts.

A Real-World Example Highlighting Market Drivers

For instance, in March 2025, the UK Health Security Agency reported a 13% increase in tuberculosis cases in England, rising from 4,850 cases in 2023 to 5,480 cases in 2024. This example illustrates how the growing prevalence of infectious diseases is creating urgent demand for POC immunoassay analyzers, which play a crucial role in managing and controlling outbreaks.

Leading Regions in the Point of Care Immunoassay Analyzer Expansion Market

In 2025, North America was the dominant market for point of care immunoassay analyzer expansion. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, reflecting a global perspective on market dynamics and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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