Lyzr Partners with San Francisco Unicorns to Bring Agentic AI into the Future of Cricket

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr has announced its official partnership with San Francisco Unicorns for Major League Cricket 2026, marking a step toward smarter fan and team experiences.Through this partnership, Lyzr and the San Francisco Unicorns will explore how agentic AI can support experiences across both performance and commercial functions, bringing intelligent systems closer to the way teams operate and engage.This partnership reflects Lyzr’s broader focus on expanding awareness around agentic AI and how enterprises can move from isolated AI initiatives to systems that operate at scale. As organizations adopt more AI agents across functions such as banking, operations, customer engagement, and internal workflows, Lyzr is building a control plane that enables enterprises to manage, govern, and orchestrate these agents from a single place. Through this collaboration with the San Francisco Unicorns, Lyzr aims to bring greater visibility to that vision while exploring practical applications of agentic systems in sports and business environments.The partnership also aligns with Lyzr’s growing presence in the San Francisco Bay Area, as the company continues expanding its enterprise footprint and building awareness around its agentic AI platform With cricket gaining momentum in the U.S. and the San Francisco Unicorns representing one of the league’s most visible teams, the collaboration creates an opportunity for Lyzr to connect with a broader ecosystem of enterprises, technology leaders, and decision-makers while strengthening its presence in the region.David White, CEO of San Francisco Unicorns, said: “We look to work with Official Partners that share our commitment to growing cricket in the Bay Area and beyond, while aligning with our data-led, AI-powered visions on and off the pitch. Lyzr checks both boxes as a world-class agentic AI provider that’s facilitating global growth across various industries. We look forward to collaborating on a commercial and technical level as we explore how its enterprise solutions can further enhance our commercial and performance edges.”Siva Surendira at Lyzr, added: “The San Francisco Unicorns are one of the most forward-thinking organizations in professional sport, making this a natural partnership for Lyzr. Whatever the industry or requirement, our agentic solutions can deliver growth and scale, and with this partnership, we look forward to demonstrating our capabilities in a professional sports environment. In the short-term, we’ll be proudly showcasing our brand to its passionate fanbase as a headwear sponsor, but over time, we’re excited to develop AI collaborations that offer tangible benefits to both organizations.”ABOUT LYZR AILyzr is an enterprise agent orchestration company building the control plane for AI agents. The platform helps organizations deploy, manage, govern, and scale AI agents across mission-critical functions with enterprise-grade security and oversight. Founded by Siva Surendira, with operations across the U.S. and India, Lyzr works with enterprises in industries including banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other regulated sectors where reliability, governance, and operational control are essential. Lyzr enables enterprises to move from disconnected AI initiatives to coordinated agent systems built for production environments.ABOUT THE SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNSThe San Francisco Unicorns launched in 2023 as one of six founding members of Major League Cricket (MLC), a ground-breaking T20 competition bringing some of world cricket’s biggest names to the USA and the Unicorns’ home stadium, the Oakland Coliseum. The roster includes Australian international stars Matthew Short and Aaron Hardie, New Zealand’s Finn Allen, and Indian superstar Ravichandran Ashwin. Cricket Victoria, the governing body for the sport in the Australian state of Victoria, serves as the Unicorns’ high-performance partner.The team’s primary investors are Silicon Valley entrepreneurs Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan, who are founding partners of data-driven venture firm rocketship.vc, and who previously founded US-focused database technology provider Junglee, which sold to Amazon in 1998 for $250m.MEDIA CONTACTRyan Bailey: ryan@redknotcomms.com

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