Father, Abide In Me Teach Me The Secret Place Inspires Preteens To Build A Lasting Relationship With God at by Kesha-Gay A. Thorpe

Kesha-Gay A. Thorpe presents a devotional encouraging preteens to deepen faith, discover God’s presence, and cultivate daily spiritual growth through reflection

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kesha-Gay A. Thorpe introduces Father, Abide in Me: Teach Me the Secret Place: A 30-day Devotional for Preteens, an inspiring Christian devotional created to help young readers develop a stronger relationship with God during an important season of personal and spiritual growth. Written especially for preteens, the book offers a thoughtful and age-appropriate guide that encourages children to seek God’s presence amid the distractions and pressures of everyday life. Through daily devotion and biblical reflection, the devotional nurtures faith while helping young hearts establish a meaningful connection with their Heavenly Father.

Designed as a thirty-day spiritual journey, Father, Abide in Me: Teach Me the Secret Place invites readers to discover the quiet place where prayer, Scripture, and personal reflection become opportunities to grow closer to God. Each devotional encourages preteens to spend intentional time with the Lord while learning timeless biblical principles that strengthen faith, build confidence, and provide guidance for daily living. The approachable format makes it easy for young readers to develop consistent devotional habits that can last a lifetime.

The inspiration behind the devotional reflects Kesha-Gay A. Thorpe’s desire to help children establish a personal relationship with God before the demands and distractions of the world take hold. Recognizing the importance of nurturing faith during the preteen years, she created a resource that gently encourages young believers to seek God’s wisdom, trust His promises, and discover the peace that comes from spending time in His presence. Her message emphasizes that every child can experience the comfort and guidance of a loving Heavenly Father.

Beyond its daily readings, Father, Abide in Me: Teach Me the Secret Place: A 30-day Devotional for Preteens highlights the lifelong value of prayer, quiet reflection, and spiritual discipline. The devotional encourages young readers to build a firm biblical foundation while learning to navigate life’s challenges with faith, courage, and confidence. Its uplifting message reminds preteens that God’s love is constant and that time spent with Him strengthens both character and spiritual maturity.

The devotional is an excellent resource for preteens, parents, grandparents, youth leaders, Christian educators, homeschool families, churches, and children’s ministries seeking to encourage consistent spiritual growth. It is well suited for personal devotion, family discipleship, Sunday school, and small group discussions, providing young believers with practical encouragement to grow in faith while developing a lasting relationship with God.

Kesha-Gay A. Thorpe is an author dedicated to encouraging children and young people to grow in their faith through biblically grounded and accessible devotional resources. Through Father, Abide in Me: Teach Me the Secret Place: A 30-day Devotional for Preteens, she offers young readers an inspiring invitation to seek God’s presence daily and discover the joy, peace, and purpose found in walking closely with Him.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/01T2T9I2

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.