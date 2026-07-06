Construction Films Market to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Infrastructure Development and Urbanization

Construction Films Market Growing Demand

The gas & moisture barrier segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global construction films market is witnessing steady growth, driven by expanding construction activities across developing economies, increasing government infrastructure investments, and rapid urbanization. Construction films play a critical role in protecting buildings from moisture, vapor, and environmental damage, making them an essential component in modern construction projects.According to a report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Construction Films Market by Type (LDPE and LLDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene (PP)/BOPP, PET/BOPET, Polyamide/BOPA, PVB, PVC, and Others), Application (Gas & Moisture Barrier, Vapor Barrier, Curing Blanket, and Others), and End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global construction films market was valued at $8.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $14.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07820 Market Drivers:-The market is primarily driven by:- Rising construction activities in emerging economies- Growing government investments in infrastructure development- Increasing demand for durable and protective construction materials- Rapid urbanization and expansion of residential housing projectsHowever, concerns surrounding the use of non-biodegradable plastic materials continue to challenge market growth. Meanwhile, growing demand for construction films in the automotive sector is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities over the coming years.Gas & Moisture Barrier Segment Leads the Market:- Based on application, the gas & moisture barrier segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global revenue. The segment is expected to retain its leading position through 2030 while registering a CAGR of 6.3%, driven by increasing demand for moisture protection in residential and commercial buildings.Residential Construction Remains the Largest End-Use Segment:- Among end-use industries, the residential segment held the largest market share in 2020, contributing over one-third of the global market. The segment is projected to witness the fastest growth, recording a CAGR of 7.4% through 2030.- The surge in residential housing developments, fueled by population growth, urban migration, and government housing initiatives, continues to support strong demand for construction films.Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate the Global Market:- Regionally, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, representing nearly two-fifths of the global market.- Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the fastest-growing regional market throughout the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 7.2%. Large-scale infrastructure projects, rapid industrialization, and ongoing urban expansion across countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations continue to strengthen regional demand.Key Market Players:-Leading companies operating in the global construction films market include:- Berry Global- Eastman Chemical Company- E.I. du Pont de Nemours- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation- Mondi- Raven Industries, Inc.- RKW SE- Saint-Gobain- Supreme- Toray Industries, Inc.As sustainability, infrastructure modernization, and residential construction continue to shape the global building industry, the construction films market is poised for sustained expansion, with manufacturers increasingly focusing on high-performance, durable, and environmentally responsible film solutions.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-films-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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