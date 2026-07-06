Jasmine In Bloom Opens Washington’s Woods Series With a Powerful Story of Legacy and Redemption

Jasmine In Bloom by Londa Hayden

Londa Hayden delivers a historical and contemporary novel exploring family, faith, forgiveness, and the enduring impact of hidden truths across generations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Londa Hayden presents Jasmine in Bloom, the first book in the Washington’s Woods series, a fictional blend of historical and contemporary romance, faith, and family saga. Spanning from an eighteenth-century tobacco plantation to the present day, the novel explores the lasting impact of racial division, inherited secrets, forbidden love, and the courage to confront the past during the Revolutionary War period.

At the heart of Jasmine in Bloom is Washington’s Woods, the two-thousand-acre farmstead harbors abolitionist family secrets and loyalties as conflict and long-buried truths emerge. Hayden traces a multigenerational narrative on how choices made centuries earlier continue to challenge identity, relationships, and faith in the present. Hidden connections are revealed in a star sampler as present-day characters are forced to reconsider what they know about their ancestral rights and heritage while surviving attacks from a ruthless and crooked judge.

Londa Hayden offers two richly layered novels in this series, inviting readers to reflect on reconciliation, spiritual renewal, and healing across time. Her stirring historical details and emotionally charged storytelling appeal to those who enjoy inspiring historical fiction, contemporary romance, and family-centered drama with meaningful themes.

The Washington’s Woods series has received several honors, including recognition from the 2025 BookFest Award, the Literary Global Books Award, and the Christian Indie Awards. With two international award-winning books in the series, this dynamic family saga continues with Elizabeth’s Cross, Book 2, also available on Amazon.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0bzTtgiD

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