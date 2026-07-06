Unibit Solutions Earns 2025 Supplier Excellence Award at Global WSI Convention

UNIBIT, Helping Digital Marketers to Grow UNIBIT Gets Recognized as a Digital Marketing Partner

Unibit Solutions secures prestigious 2025 Supplier Excellence Award, solidifying its position as a trusted global digital marketing partner.

Consistency matters in this industry, adds Marelise Widdall, COO of Unibit Solutions. "We build systems that work. This award reflects the daily effort our team puts into supporting the WSI network."” — Marelise Widdall, COO of Unibit Solutions.

GEORGE, SOUTH AFRICA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unibit Solutions received the 2025 Supplier Excellence Award at the Global WSI Convention in Mexico. This award recognizes WSI Suppliers who deliver exceptional service to WSI Consultants and Agencies and actively share their expertise with the network. WSI President Valerie Brown-Dufour presented the award. It marks another milestone for Unibit Solutions, following their 2024 Supplier of the Year win. The agency provides digital marketing services, including AEO/GEO, SEO, web design, and social media management, acting as a production center for WSI franchises worldwide."We focus on doing the work that helps WSI consultants grow," says Andrew Widdall, CEO of Unibit Solutions. "This award shows that our team delivers reliable results. We handle the execution so consultants can focus on strategy and client relationships."Unibit Solutions operates on flexible month-to-month contracts, reducing risk for WSI franchises while providing access to specialized digital marketing teams."Consistency matters in this industry," adds Marelise Widdall, COO of Unibit Solutions. "We build systems that work. This award reflects the daily effort our team puts into supporting the WSI network."For more information about Unibit Solutions and their services, visit unibitsolutions.com.About Unibit Solutions:Unibit Solutions is a digital marketing agency based in South Africa. They specialize in SEO, social media marketing, and web design. As a WSI partner, they provide scalable business solutions and act as an outsourced production center for digital marketers globally.

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