Biogal's VacciCheck Supports Evidence-Based Vaccination Through Rapid In-Clinic Antibody Titer Testing

VacciCheck helps veterinarians assess protective immunity against core canine and feline diseases, supporting personalized vaccination decisions.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As veterinary medicine continues to embrace personalized preventive care, antibody titer testing is becoming an increasingly valuable tool for determining whether dogs and cats remain protected against core infectious diseases before revaccination.Biogal Laboratories, a global developer of veterinary diagnostic solutions, offers VacciCheck, an in-clinic antibody titer test that measures protective antibody levels against core vaccine-preventable diseases in dogs and cats. The test provides semi-quantitative results in approximately 23 minutes, allowing veterinarians to assess immunity during the patient's visit without sending samples to an external laboratory.VacciCheck evaluates antibodies against canine parvovirus (CPV), canine distemper virus (CDV), canine adenovirus (CAV), and feline panleukopenia virus (FPV)—the core viral diseases for which antibody levels have been shown to correlate with protective immunity.Growing international vaccination guidelines, including those published by the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) and the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), recognize antibody testing as a valuable tool to help guide revaccination decisions for core vaccines in adult animals. By confirming whether protective immunity is present, veterinarians can make individualized recommendations based on each patient's immune status rather than relying solely on routine vaccination schedules."Veterinary medicine is increasingly moving toward personalized preventive care," said Dr. Noga Schiller, Veterinary Medical Advisor at Biogal. "VacciCheck allows veterinarians to evaluate protective immunity in real time, giving them objective information that supports evidence-based vaccination decisions while strengthening communication with pet owners."Using Biogal's proprietary Dot-ELISA technology, VacciCheck delivers clear, easy-to-interpret results directly in the clinic. The semi-quantitative scoring system helps clinicians determine whether an animal has protective antibody levels, making it suitable for a variety of clinical situations, including:Adult wellness examinationsAssessment of protective immunity before core vaccine boostersVerification of vaccine response following puppy and kitten vaccination seriesAnimals with unknown vaccination historiesSenior or immunocompromised patientsShelters, breeding facilities, and rescue organizationsBy providing immediate results, VacciCheck allows veterinarians to discuss immunity and vaccination recommendations with pet owners during the same appointment, improving workflow efficiency while supporting informed clinical decision-making.VacciCheck is used by veterinary practices worldwide and is approved by multiple regulatory authorities, including the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).For veterinarians seeking an evidence-based approach to preventive healthcare, in-clinic antibody titer testing offers an effective way to evaluate immunity while supporting individualized vaccination protocols.To learn more about VacciCheck, visit www.biogal.com

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