Lingerie Fighting Championships Engages Caliburn Media for YouTube Channel Management & Monetization

LFC has upcoming events in Las Vegas and Sardinia, Italy LFC's social media following has grown 500% in past year

LFC & Caliburn Media Focused on Making Popular YouTube Channel Even Bigger

Lingerie Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:BOTY)

LFC has already built a large, loyal audience that actively wants more from the brand.” — Ant Evans

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lingerie Fighting Championships (LFC), the world’s leading all-female sports entertainment with a YouTube following approaching one million subscribers, today announced it has engaged Caliburn Media to lead the management, development and monetization of its YouTube channel.The agreement gives Caliburn Media responsibility for LFC’s day-to-day YouTube strategy, publishing and optimization. Its work will include long-form event programming, edited clips, YouTube Shorts, community posts, search and metadata optimization, thumbnail development, performance reporting and ongoing channel strategy.“LFC has already built a large, loyal audience that actively wants more from the brand,” said Ant Evans, Founder of Caliburn Media. “The opportunity now is to make the channel more consistent, easier to discover and more commercially effective. We will be focused on making every piece of content work harder, whether that is a full event, a fight clip, a Short or a Community Post, while building a publishing strategy that gives fans more reasons to return over and over.”Caliburn Media works with the leading combat sports promotions in the world, including industry leaders in boxing, MMA and professional wrestling. Founder Ant Evans previously led UFC FIGHT PASS and has spent more than two decades working across digital strategy, programming, audience growth and monetization in combat sports media.The partnership is designed to help LFC maximize the value of its existing video library while establishing a more consistent content operation around new events, fighter-driven programming and short-form content. Caliburn Media will provide LFC with ongoing strategic guidance to inform programming, publishing and revenue decisions.“LFC has built a substantial audience, and we know there is more we can do with that platform,” said Shaun Donnelly, CEO of Lingerie Fighting Championships. “Ant understands combat sports content, he understands the YouTube business and he has a proven record of helping brands create more value from the audiences they have already earned. Bringing Caliburn Media in was the right next step for LFC.”About Lingerie Fighting Championships: Lingerie Fighting Championships is a combat sports promotion with a large and engaged following across digital platforms, including a YouTube channel approaching one million subscribers.About Caliburn Media: Founded in 2019, Caliburn Media specializes in YouTube and Facebook channel management, optimization and monetization for creators, media brands and sports organizations. The company’s team brings vast experience across combat sports, movies, genre podcasting, streaming and digital media, including work with UFC FIGHT PASS, WWE Network and FITE.Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or anticipated performance and may be identified by words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “could,” or similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, the Company’s ability to execute on its growth strategy, competition, and general economic conditions. Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation.Media Contact: Shaun Donnelly, LFC CEO, shaun@LFCfights.com

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