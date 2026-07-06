Andrew Widdall Receives 2026 WSI Mentor Award at Global Convention

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How South Africa’s Andrew Widdall is investing in the next generation of digital marketing experts through WSI’s global mentorship program.

Andrew invests time in people, says Marelise Widdall, COO of Unibit Solutions. "He understands the challenges new consultants face and provides clear, actionable advice to help them move forward."” — Marelise Widdall, COO of Unibit Solutions.

GEORGE, SOUTH AFRICA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrew Widdall, CEO of Unibit Solutions , received the 2025/2026 WSI Mentor Award at the Global WSI Convention in Mexico. The award recognizes WSI Consultants who dedicate their time to mentoring newer consultants through the WSI Buddy System.WSI President Valerie Brown-Dufour presented the award, highlighting Widdall's commitment to the network. The Mentorship Award acknowledges seasoned Internet Consultants (ICs) who guide new ICs. This involves monthly meetings, assistance with proposals, prospecting strategies, and sharing practical business knowledge."Mentorship strengthens the entire network," says Andrew Widdall. "When new consultants succeed, we all benefit. I enjoy sharing what I've learned over the years to help others build their businesses."Widdall brings years of experience to his mentorship role. Unibit Solutions, the agency he leads, frequently collaborates with WSI franchises to provide digital marketing services and strategic support."Andrew invests time in people," says Marelise Widdall, COO of Unibit Solutions. "He understands the challenges new consultants face and provides clear, actionable advice to help them move forward."The WSI Buddy System pairs experienced consultants with newcomers to ensure they have the support needed to navigate the digital marketing industry.For more information about Unibit Solutions, visit unibitsolutions.com. About Unibit Solutions:Unibit Solutions is a digital marketing agency based in South Africa. They specialize in SEO, social media marketing, and web design. As a WSI partner, they provide scalable business solutions and act as an outsourced production center for digital marketers globally.

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