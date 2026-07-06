Revopoint Launches Trackit SR, a Wireless Intelligent Optical Tracking 3D Scanner with Industrial-grade Accuracy

SHENZHEN, CHINA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Traditional metrology workflows are often slowed by cumbersome setup, cables, marker points, and limited flexibility when scanning large or complex parts. To address these challenges, Revopoint has announced the launch of Trackit SR , a fully wireless, marker-free optical tracking 3D scanner with 0.02 mm single-frame accuracy.Engineered to eliminate these bottlenecks, Trackit SR combines 0.02 mm high-accuracy laser scanning with a fully wireless, marker-free workflow, empowering professionals in aerospace, automotive, and quality control to capture complex geometries with exceptional freedom.Trackit SR is now available on the Revopoint Official Store , featuring a limited-time launch offer of 10% off, plus an additional 2% discount using REVOEIN.Industrial-Grade Accuracy Without the TetherDesigned for the rigors of industrial inspection, Trackit SR achieves a single-frame accuracy of up to 0.02 mm, and volumetric accuracy of up to 0.02 mm + 0.04 mm × L (m). Furthermore, integrated sensors provide real-time thermal monitoring, preventing accuracy drift caused by environmental fluctuations. On-site, real-time accuracy verification is performed with the CMM-certified ball plate (CMM Edition only).All-scenario Marker-free Tracking ScanTrackit SR eliminates the need to apply marker points to the object’s surface. It utilizes cutting-edge optical tracking to capture the scanner’s spatial position in real-time. Trackit SR offers three scanning modes with flexible switching to meet varying task requirements:Fine Mode: 30 Blue Cross Laser LinesFar Mode: 17 Blue Parallel Laser LinesDeep Hole Mode: 1 Blue Single Laser LineIt helps cover everything from rapid full-surface capture of large body panels to high-accuracy scanning of deep-hole and cavity features. All three modes support scanning dark, reflective, and metallic surfaces directly, eliminating the need for markers and sprays.Wireless, Portable, Lightweight, Outdoor-ReadyTrackit SR is built around a fully wireless workflow. Both the Scanner and Tracker can connect wirelessly to a PC via Wi-Fi 6. The Scanner features a high-capacity battery providing 2.5 hours of runtime, while the Tracker can be powered by an optional battery grip. Combined with outdoor light adaptability of up to 100,000 lux, Trackit SR moves freely beyond the workshop — equally at home in engineering fieldwork, archaeological excavations, and on-site industrial measurement.A Unified Professional EcosystemThe Trackit SR is supported by a comprehensive software suite that streamlines the "Scan-to-Report" and "Scan-to-CAD" pipelines:Revo Track manages real-time capture and registration during scanning. The resulting dataset moves directly into Revo Measure for GD&T analysis, deviation mapping, and inspection reporting, or into Revo Design for reverse engineering with CAD-ready STEP, IGES, and STL output. These three software applications share a common data layer, so that engineers no longer need to export, convert, and re-import between separate environments.Versatile Applications Across IndustriesTrackit SR serves diverse industries with high-accuracy 3D inspection and scanning: it verifies tight tolerances in aerospace and automotive manufacturing, captures deep-hole details in molds and castings, and supports digital preservation in art and heritage through ultra-realistic texture mapping with millimeter-level alignment.For more information on the Trackit SR and its launch discount—plus the limited-time Summer Sale on other Revopoint scanners—visit the Revopoint Official Store.

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