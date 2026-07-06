A' Hospitality Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Awards

A' Hospitality Design Awards 2026 invites hospitality designers, hotels, resorts and tourism innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Awards. The A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Awards are open for entries by Hospitality Designers , Architects, Hospitality Brands, Hotel Chains, Travel Experience Designers, Recreation Companies, Travel Agencies, Leisure Consultants, Interior Designers, Landscape Architects, Tourism Consultants, Tourism Campaign Strategists, Event Planners, Restaurant Owners, Cruise Line Operators, Holiday and Travel Agencies, Resort Developers, Spa and Wellness Center Designers, Theme Park Designers, Hospitality Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were designed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is free to join, Hospitality Designers, Architects, Hospitality Brands, Hotel Chains, Travel Experience Designers, Recreation Companies, Travel Agencies, Leisure Consultants, Interior Designers, Landscape Architects, Tourism Consultants, Tourism Campaign Strategists, Event Planners, Restaurant Owners, Cruise Line Operators, Holiday and Travel Agencies, Resort Developers, Spa and Wellness Center Designers, Theme Park Designers, Hospitality Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Hospitality Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Hospitality Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in hospitality and tourism design, the A' Hospitality Design Awards support a broader mission of creating memorable guest experiences and more sustainable travel environments. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By celebrating innovative hospitality concepts, tourism destinations and recreational environments, the competition encourages designers, hospitality brands and tourism professionals to develop experiences that enhance comfort, cultural appreciation and visitor satisfaction worldwide.Hospitality Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Hospitality Awards.The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Awards : Hotels, Restaurants, Resorts, Cafes, Bars, Cruise Ships, Theme Parks, Travel Experiences and More. Hospitality Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/35 Award for Good Hospitality DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Hospitality Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Hospitality Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Awards.Hospitality Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=35 to see past winners of the A' International Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/35 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize excellence across architecture, hospitality, product design and other creative disciplines. By showcasing outstanding projects from around the world, the competition promotes greater appreciation of good design while encouraging innovation, sustainability and exceptional user experiences. Through international recognition and comprehensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards inspire designers, organizations and brands to create environments and experiences that enrich people's lives and contribute positively to society. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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