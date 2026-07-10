Taiwan’s Leading Interior Material Manufacturer Announces U.S. Expansion Following Successful HD Expo Debut

KEDING making a strong first impression at HD Expo, Las Vegas.

Following a successful debut at HD Expo, KEDING is expanding its U.S. presence in response to growing demand for its premium interior material solutions.

Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd. (TWSE:6655)

As the North American market evolves, we remain committed to integrated solutions that simplify sourcing, improve efficiency, and create lasting value for designers, developers, and partners.” — Tsao Hsien Chang, Chairman of KEDING Enterprises.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KEDING Enterprises (TWSE:6655), Taiwan's leading interior material solutions manufacturer, has officially announced its expansion into the United States following its successful debut at HD Expo + Conference 2026 in Las Vegas. The company aims to help North American designers, developers, and hospitality operators simplify material sourcing through a comprehensive portfolio of interior materials.As one of North America’s leading hospitality design events, HD Expo + Conference 2026 marked a key milestone for KEDING. The company showcased its comprehensive product portfolio, including Prefinished Wood Veneer Panels, Laminate Flooring, SPC Flooring, KD Decorative Laminates, PVC Panels, and KD Interior Doors. The exhibition generated significant interest from hospitality designers, developers, and distributors, resulting in numerous partnership discussions and project inquiries across North America.While the U.S. construction and interior design industries show strong growth, project grand openings and completions are frequently hindered by supply chain fragmentation and color discrepancies when sourcing from multiple vendors. KEDING addresses these pain points directly by introducing its fully integrated, one-stop product portfolio to the U.S. market. Instead of coordinating multiple suppliers across different interior material categories, projects can now rely on KEDING to streamline sourcing, enhance project efficiency, ensure consistent quality, and create greater value throughout the entire project journey.Strategic Distribution Partnerships Now OpenBuilding on the success of its established Florida, Dallas, and Louisiana distribution channels, KEDING is expanding opportunities for strategic partners across North America. The company brings decades of expertise and a proven portfolio of hospitality projects, with experience supporting globally recognized brands such as Hilton, Marriott, and other leading hotel developments.Potential partners gain access to a diverse range of interior material solutions, supported by product sampling programs, marketing resources, and dedicated business development support. Unlike traditional suppliers that focus on a single product category, KEDING provides coordinated solutions across multiple categories, helping projects maintain design consistency while reducing sourcing complexity.Through strategic distribution partnerships, landmark projects, and participation in major industry exhibitions, KEDING is steadily building a stronger presence in the region while introducing innovative and sustainable interior solutions to the North American market.KEDING Enterprises is Taiwan’s leading interior material solutions manufacturer, offering a comprehensive portfolio of decorative panels, flooring, interior doors, and more. With extensive experience serving residential, commercial, hospitality, and large-scale development projects across Asia, KEDING is dedicated to delivering innovative products, reliable quality, and integrated solutions that simplify project execution and enhance interior spaces.

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