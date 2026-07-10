Taiwan’s Leading Interior Material Manufacturer Announces U.S. Expansion Following Successful HD Expo Debut
Following a successful debut at HD Expo, KEDING is expanding its U.S. presence in response to growing demand for its premium interior material solutions.
Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd. (TWSE:6655)
As one of North America’s leading hospitality design events, HD Expo + Conference 2026 marked a key milestone for KEDING. The company showcased its comprehensive product portfolio, including Prefinished Wood Veneer Panels, Laminate Flooring, SPC Flooring, KD Decorative Laminates, PVC Panels, and KD Interior Doors. The exhibition generated significant interest from hospitality designers, developers, and distributors, resulting in numerous partnership discussions and project inquiries across North America.
While the U.S. construction and interior design industries show strong growth, project grand openings and completions are frequently hindered by supply chain fragmentation and color discrepancies when sourcing from multiple vendors. KEDING addresses these pain points directly by introducing its fully integrated, one-stop product portfolio to the U.S. market. Instead of coordinating multiple suppliers across different interior material categories, projects can now rely on KEDING to streamline sourcing, enhance project efficiency, ensure consistent quality, and create greater value throughout the entire project journey.
Strategic Distribution Partnerships Now Open
Building on the success of its established Florida, Dallas, and Louisiana distribution channels, KEDING is expanding opportunities for strategic partners across North America. The company brings decades of expertise and a proven portfolio of hospitality projects, with experience supporting globally recognized brands such as Hilton, Marriott, and other leading hotel developments.
Potential partners gain access to a diverse range of interior material solutions, supported by product sampling programs, marketing resources, and dedicated business development support. Unlike traditional suppliers that focus on a single product category, KEDING provides coordinated solutions across multiple categories, helping projects maintain design consistency while reducing sourcing complexity.
Through strategic distribution partnerships, landmark projects, and participation in major industry exhibitions, KEDING is steadily building a stronger presence in the region while introducing innovative and sustainable interior solutions to the North American market.
About KEDING Enterprises
KEDING Enterprises is Taiwan’s leading interior material solutions manufacturer, offering a comprehensive portfolio of decorative panels, flooring, interior doors, and more. With extensive experience serving residential, commercial, hospitality, and large-scale development projects across Asia, KEDING is dedicated to delivering innovative products, reliable quality, and integrated solutions that simplify project execution and enhance interior spaces.
Han
KEDING Enterprises
+886 965 547 501
kdglobalbp@twkd.com
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