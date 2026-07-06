Gansu Constar Reinforces Global Trust with EU CE and ISO 13485 Certified Contact Lens Production

BAIYIN, GANSU, CHINA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gansu Constar Technology Group (Constar), one of China’s leading contact lens manufacturers , is strengthening its position as a trusted global partner by highlighting its robust EU CE (0197) and ISO 13485 certifications alongside FDA approval. With over 40 years of expertise in optical precision, the company delivers compliant, high-quality OEM/ODM solutions to distributors and private-label brands in more than 50 countries.Headquartered in Baiyin High-Tech Industrial Development Zone, Gansu Province, Constar operates six modern production facilities across Gansu and Hunan provinces. These facilities boast advanced automation, cleanroom environments, and automated optical inspection (AOI) systems, enabling a combined monthly output of 15 million lenses. The vertically integrated operation supports everything from R&D and precision molding to packaging and global logistics, ensuring consistent quality and scalability for partners worldwide.Unparalleled Regulatory Compliance for Seamless Market AccessWhat sets Constar apart is its status as the only Chinese contact lens manufacturer holding dual FDA and EU CE certifications, complemented by ISO 13485 quality management systems for medical devices. This comprehensive certification portfolio—including additional approvals such as TGA (Australia), AKL (Indonesia), SFDA (Saudi Arabia), TFDA (Thailand), and Vietnam Class B—provides partners with a clear regulatory pathway into major markets across Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.“Compliance is not just a checkbox for us—it’s built into every process,” a company spokesperson noted. “Our certifications, backed by full documentation provided upon order confirmation, significantly reduce import barriers and clearance times for our partners, allowing them to focus on brand growth rather than regulatory hurdles.”Comprehensive Product Portfolio for Diverse Global NeedsConstar offers over 4,000 designs, spanning natural-look daily and monthly color lenses, sparkle and gradient series, theatrical cosplay options (including large-diameter Jarwawa styles), clear corrective lenses (daily, monthly, yearly, and toric for astigmatism), and supporting care products like multi-purpose solutions and eye wash liquids. All products support private labeling, custom patterns, and full packaging design, with low MOQs starting from 1,000 pieces for many lines.The company’s streamlined OEM/ODM process enables partners to go from initial brief to branded shipment in approximately 55 days. This includes rapid 10-day sampling, digital packaging proofs, and full QC documentation. A dedicated design studio develops over 1,000 new patterns monthly, and the team can replicate customer-provided references or create exclusive designs while maintaining strict confidentiality.Trusted by International BrandsConstar’s commitment to quality has earned trust from buyers across diverse markets. Clients highlight reliable documentation, fast sampling, and consistent supply chain performance. The company’s products meet stringent international standards for safety, comfort, and optical performance, utilizing advanced materials and sandwich pigment isolation techniques where applicable.With annual production capacity reaching hundreds of millions of lenses and care products, Constar continues to innovate while upholding its legacy of precision manufacturing established since 1984.For more information, to request free samples, or to explore OEM/ODM partnerships, visit the official site: https://www.constarfactory.com/ . Discover manufacturing capabilities at https://www.constarfactory.com/about/ and full product catalog at https://www.constarfactory.com/products/ About cGansu Constar Technology Group is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, manufacturing, and global distribution of soft contact lenses, colored cosmetic lenses, and eye care solutions. With a focus on regulatory excellence, innovation, and customer-centric service, Constar empowers brands to succeed in the competitive global vision and beauty market.

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