Capitol Meridian Partners Acquires Westway Enterprises, a National Security Infrastructure Platform

National security veteran Robert J. Miller III to continue as CEO; Tiffanny Gates named Chair

With Capitol Meridian’s deep infrastructure experience and world-class team behind us, we can invest ahead of demand and extend our footprint to where the mission lives.” — Robert J. Miller III, CEO, Westway

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westway Enterprises LLC (“Westway”), the nation’s leading provider of ICD 705–accredited classified workspace delivered as a service, today announced that it has been acquired by Capitol Meridian Partners (“Capitol Meridian”), a Washington, D.C.–based investment firm that invests at the nexus of commercial and government markets. The investment will accelerate Westway’s expansion of accredited capacity and broaden access to classified work for commercial innovators and non-traditional defense contractors, advancing national security innovation across the missions it supports.Westway operates five accredited facilities — four in operation today across the National Capital Region (Herndon and Chantilly, Virginia), Aurora, Colorado, and St. Louis, Missouri, with a fifth opening in Huntsville, Alabama in early 2027. Its commercial, self-sustaining model — accredited space, delivered as a service — gives organizations of every size immediate access to classified workspace without the multi-year timelines and capital required to build and accredit their own. As a neutral platform open to the entire community, Westway serves the Intelligence Community, the Department of War, and supporting agencies, alongside defense primes, small businesses, commercial innovators, non-traditional defense contractors, and the academic and research institutions advancing the mission — with capacity to grow as each partner’s classified-infrastructure needs expand.“Secure infrastructure has become one of the most constrained and most strategic assets in national security,” said Robert J. Miller III, Chief Executive Officer of Westway. “Our mission is to accelerate American innovation by opening classified work to every kind of organization — from small businesses and commercial innovators to non-traditional defense contractors and the government itself — with fast, scalable access to the secure environments where the most sensitive work gets done. With Capitol Meridian’s deep infrastructure experience and world-class team behind us, we can invest ahead of demand and extend our footprint to where the mission lives.”“Westway has built something the national security community urgently needs — accredited, mission-ready infrastructure, delivered with discipline and at scale,” said Brooke Coburn, Co-Founder of Capitol Meridian. “Accredited secure infrastructure is emerging as a vital new asset class, and Robert and his team have built the platform to lead it. We are excited to partner with them to expand this critical infrastructure across the country’s most strategic markets.”Together with Capitol Meridian, Westway will accelerate the build-out of accredited capacity in the nation’s most strategic defense and intelligence markets, expanding its footprint to serve a broadening national security ecosystem. Beyond classified workspace, Westway will broaden the secure environments it delivers — including research, development, manufacturing, and laboratory SCIF space — and pursue complementary acquisitions that extend the platform, all while preserving the speed that lets tenants move from contract award to classified execution in days rather than years. The company will also grow its suite of mission-enabling services to better support tenants, with new offerings to be introduced over time. In connection with the transaction, Tiffanny Gates — a Capitol Meridian Operating Partner and former President and Chief Executive Officer of Novetta — has been named Chair of Westway’s Board of Directors.“Westway is central to the national security ecosystem, and our commitment to the organizations we serve is absolute,” Miller added. “With Capitol Meridian, we now have the resources to do even more — and we look forward to partnering to serve the nation’s secure-space demand for years to come.”Equity for the investment came from investment funds affiliated with Capitol Meridian Partners.Westway was advised by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP. Capitol Meridian was advised by Latham & Watkins LLP. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.About WestwayWestway is the nation’s leading provider of ICD 705–accredited classified workspace, delivered as a service. The company operates accredited facilities across five U.S. locations — four today, with a fifth opening in 2027. Westway serves the Intelligence Community, the Department of War, supporting agencies, defense primes, small and non-traditional businesses, and academic and research institutions, giving partners of every size immediate, scalable access to mission-ready secure space as their classified-infrastructure needs grow. Learn more at westway.com.About Capitol Meridian PartnersFounded in 2021, Capitol Meridian Partners invests at the nexus of commercial and government markets, targeting opportunities where the firm can invest and drive value creation through active engagement with management. The firm draws upon the deep network of industry veterans curated over 25+ years of its principals’ experience in the sector to bring thoughtful strategic resources to each investment opportunity. Learn more at capitolmeridian.com.Media ContactsWestway: Donna McCarty, VP of Growthdmccarty@westway.com · 703-303-9115

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.