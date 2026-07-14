Tokyo-Based 'Zenkyu Matcha' Expands in London with Exclusive Workshop at British Sustainable Fashion Label 'Story mfg.'

Zenkyu Matcha collaboration with Story mfg. Workshop photo of Zenkyu Matcha collaboration with Story mfg. Zenkyu Matcha’s full product lineup of ceremonial-grade matcha and hojicha. From left to right: Uji Latte Blend (50g), Zenkyu Signature Blend (25g), Hojicha Powder (80g), and Single Origin – Okumidori (25g).

Expanding UK Footprint via "tokyobike London" and London Coffee Festival 2026, with Global Wholesale & B2B Partnerships Now Open.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLUEGON Inc. (Headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kensuke Suji), the operator of "Zenkyu Matcha"—a global premium matcha brand rooted in the philosophies of Zen Buddhism and the traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony—announced the successful completion of a series of high-profile collaborative events and workshops in London, UK. Aimed at accelerating its lifestyle propositions in the European market, Zenkyu Matcha showcased its premium products through a retail launch at the iconic lifestyle concept store "tokyobike London" and an appearance at the London Coffee Festival 2026.

Driven by a growing shift toward conscious lifestyle choices and holistic well-being, the demand for high-quality matcha is surging rapidly across the UK and European markets. Moving far beyond a temporary cafe trend, matcha is being embraced as an essential daily ritual for mental and physical self-care. It is this exact philosophy—Zenkyu Matcha’s core concept of the "Matcha Ritual" (a daily habit to pause and self-reflect)—that resonated deeply with London-based partners, laying the foundation for these strong, value-driven collaborations.

■ Activity Highlights in London

1. Collaborative Mindfulness Workshop with Sustainable Fashion Label "Story mfg."

Zenkyu Matcha hosted an exclusive, highly curated experiential workshop at the newly opened London flagship store of "Story mfg.", a globally acclaimed British sustainable apparel brand celebrated for its eco-conscious ethos and dedication to slow, deliberate craftsmanship.

Story mfg.’s philosophy—which prioritizes eco-friendly processes and cherishes the journey of creation over mere output—aligns perfectly with Zenkyu Matcha’s brand core. Zenkyu Matcha values the intricate journey of its tea: selecting only meticulously shaded, premium first-flush leaves, which are then slowly stone-ground to preserve their vibrant green color, rich aroma, and natural sweetness with minimal bitterness.

The interactive workshop was personally attended by Story mfg. founders Saeed and Katy. Set within the brand’s beautifully designed, aesthetic flagship space, the event offered local creatives and wellness enthusiasts a modern sanctuary to step away from their busy routines and engage in a mindful matcha preparation experience. The seamless fusion of slow, handcrafted fashion and personal mindfulness drew overwhelming praise from participants, serving as a powerful demonstration of how traditional Japanese rituals can enrich contemporary global lifestyles.

2. Showcasing and Market Exchange at the London Coffee Festival 2026

Zenkyu Matcha made its debut at the London Coffee Festival 2026, a major European event drawing coffee and beverage professionals, along with highly discerning consumers from around the globe. At the booth, the brand hosted exclusive tasting sessions. The authentic Japanese matcha—characterized by traditional shaded cultivation, premium first-flush leaves, and precise stone-grinding—captivated local buyers and media with its vibrant deep-green hue, rich umami profile, and smooth finish. Additionally, against the backdrop of the growing popularity of matcha lattes in the UK, the team engaged in active discussions with industry professionals regarding current trends and the future of the local matcha market.

3. Retail Launch at Lifestyle Concept Store "tokyobike London"

Marking a milestone in its physical UK distribution, Zenkyu Matcha has officially launched its products at "tokyobike London," a lifestyle brand deeply loved locally for embodying Japanese aesthetic sensibilities. Far beyond just a bicycle shop, tokyobike London operates as a curated lifestyle concept store, showcasing premium Japanese lifestyle goods, kitchenware, and apparel to a highly sophisticated audience. Drawn to Zenkyu Matcha’s mindful philosophy and its dedication to stone-grinding first-flush leaves, the store established this special retail partnership. This launch creates a vital brick-and-mortar touchpoint in the heart of London, allowing customers to experience the product firsthand alongside Zenkyu Matcha’s global e-commerce network.

■ Global B2B & Wholesale Partnerships Now Open

With the rapid expansion of the premium matcha market in the UK, Europe, and worldwide, Zenkyu Matcha is actively seeking wholesale and corporate partners who share our dedication to authentic quality and wellness.

We offer bespoke B2B solutions tailored for:

-Cafes & Restaurants: Elevate your beverage menu with our authentic, stone-ground matcha and lattes that guarantee consistent flavor, vibrant water color, and zero chalkiness.

-Hotels & Wellness Retreats: Introduce "Matcha Rituals" as a unique in-room guest amenity, spa experience, or morning lounge service to enhance guest well-being.

-Curated Retail & Concept Stores: Partner with us to stock our premium matcha powders and beautifully crafted artisan tea utensils (tea bowls, bamboo whisks) designed in collaboration with traditional Japanese artisans.

If you are a business owner, chef, buyer, or brand manager interested in introducing an authentic, value-driven matcha experience to your clientele, we welcome you to contact us directly for product samples, wholesale catalogs, and collaboration proposals.

■ About Zenkyu Matcha

Zenkyu Matcha is a premium global matcha brand headquartered in Tokyo, deeply rooted in the timeless philosophies of the Japanese Tea Ceremony and Zen Buddhism. Through our signature concept, the "Matcha Ritual," we inspire individuals in today's fast-paced world to slow down, create a mindful pause, and foster mental and physical well-being.

Our matcha is meticulously crafted from premium, shaded first-flush tea leaves sourced from Uji, Kyoto, masterfully blended by Japan’s top tea artisans, and slowly stone-ground to perfection. To deliver a complete and enriched experience, we also offer a curated collection of traditional tea utensils—including hand-carved bamboo whisks and authentic matcha bowls—developed in collaboration with renowned Japanese craft artists.

Official Website: https://zenkyumatcha.com

Instagram: @zenkyu_matcha_jp

【Media & Wholesale Inquiries】

Company Name: BLUEGON Inc. (Operator of Zenkyu Matcha)

CEO / Representative: Kensuke Suji

Email: contact@zenkyumatcha.com

Address: 9F Fudenotsu Square, 5-36-4 Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 108-0014, Japan

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