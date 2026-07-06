ESET and EVC Group launch strategic cooperation to strengthen European cyber and energy resilience

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESET , Europe’s largest cybersecurity vendor* and EVC Group have agreed a strategic cooperation aimed at strengthening European cyber and energy resilience at a time when battery energy storage systems are becoming a key component of modern energy infrastructure. As the importance of these systems for the stability of power grids and critical energy networks continues to grow, cybersecurity is taking on a crucial role as one of the main parameters alongside performance, capacity, and reliability. The partnership responds to this development and establishes a foundation for new approaches to the security of energy technologies in the European context.The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which establishes a framework for the development, certification, and commercialization of a new generation of cyber-secure battery energy storage systems, named CyberSec BESS, designed for the European market. The strategic cooperation was officially presented on the 25 June 2026 at Intersolar Europe in Munich, the leading European meeting of experts in renewable energy, energy storage, and energy technologies.CyberSec BESS: A European response to cybersecurity and resilience in energy storageThe shared goal of the partnership is to create a solution primarily intended for the European market, designed from the outset in accordance with European legislation, cybersecurity requirements, and long-term resilience of energy infrastructure. CyberSec BESS addresses the growing emphasis on security, accountability, and transparency in critical energy technologies and is designed to meet not only current but also forthcoming regulatory requirements of the European Union. The project combines European know-how in system integration, cybersecurity, and certification with global manufacturing capacity in battery technologies.“Battery storage systems are becoming a key part of energy infrastructure and, therefore, must be designed as secure from the outset,” said Martin Talian, chief corporate solutions officer at ESET. “At ESET, we see cybersecurity as an integral part of these solutions, not as an add-on. The CyberSec BESS project is an opportunity for us to combine our long-standing experience in protecting critical infrastructure with the need to build an energy sector that is not only high-performing but also resilient against current and future cyber threats,” added Martin Talian.“Secure and resilient energy infrastructure is not created by assembling individual components, but through a well-designed systems approach,” said Oliver Garaj, managing director of EVC Group. “This is exactly why we initiated this partnership, which brings together system engineering, modern energy technologies, and the highest cybersecurity standards. Our goal is to deliver a solution that stands out not only in performance, but also in security, transparency, and long-term operational reliability,” he explained.*According to Frost Radar™: Endpoint Security, 2025 (Frost & Sullivan), ESET is the largest global cybersecurity provider headquartered in EuropeAbout ESETESETprovides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown—securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts, and blogs.

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