ScentifAI Initiates Joint PoC with a Global Technology Company for Next-Generation Smell AI

Exploring Chemical Ambient Intelligence as a New AI Perception Data Layer for Next-Generation AI Computing System

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScentifAI, a pioneer in chemical ambient sensing and AI-driven olfactory intelligence, today announced the launch of a joint Proof of Concept (PoC) program with a global technology company to evaluate the potential of chemical sensing technologies in next-generation AI computing system.The PoC is currently underway and focuses on assessing how chemical and environmental signals can be captured, interpreted, and integrated into advanced digital systems using ScentifAI’s proprietary silicon CMOS-based sensing platform.By transforming chemical information into machine-readable data, ScentifAI aims to establish a new category of artificial intelligence known as “Smell AI” — enabling machines to perceive and understand the world through chemical signals, complementing existing modalities such as vision and audio.[Expanding the Boundaries of AI Perception]Modern digital infrastructure increasingly relies on large-scale computing environments that demand high levels of reliability, operational efficiency, and environmental awareness.Today’s monitoring systems primarily focus on physical parameters such as temperature, power consumption, pressure, and vibration. However, a significant layer of information remains largely untapped: chemical signals generated by materials, equipment, and environmental changes.ScentifAI believes these chemical signals can provide valuable contextual information that is currently invisible to conventional monitoring systems. The company refers to this emerging field as Smell AI, a new perception layer designed to help AI systems understand chemical and environmental information in a structured and scalable way.[Joint Proof of Concept]Through the ongoing PoC program, ScentifAI and its technology partner are evaluating the potential role of chemical sensing in next-generation computing infrastructure.The evaluation focuses on the following areas:• Detection of chemical signals in operational environments• Stability and repeatability of sensor responses• Methods for collecting and processing chemical information• Potential integration with AI-driven analytical systems• Future applications in operational intelligence and infrastructure awarenessThe project remains in the evaluation stage, and no conclusions regarding commercial deployment or productization have been made at this time.[Toward a Future Powered by Smell AI]ScentifAI’s vision is to create a digital foundation that enables computers and AI systems to recognize and utilize chemical information in the same way they process images, text, and audio.The company believes that chemical intelligence will become an increasingly important layer of real-world understanding for AI systems as digital and physical environments continue to converge.Potential future applications include:• Robotics and other Physical AI• Environmental intelligence• Infrastructure monitoring• Industrial equipment condition awareness• Manufacturing quality management• Safety and risk management• Personal Healthcare• Nextgen Air Monitoring[Executive Comment]“We believe chemical information will become an important source of intelligence for next-generation AI systems. This joint PoC represents an important step toward validating how chemical signals can be transformed into actionable digital information. Our goal is to establish Smell AI as a new perception layer that helps AI better understand the physical world.” - Shunichiro Kuroki, CEO of SCENTIFAI, INC. -[About ScentifAI]ScentifAI is developing next-generation chemical ambient sensing technologies and AI platforms that enable machines to perceive, interpret, and utilize chemical information.The company is pioneering the concept of Smell AI, aiming to create a new category of artificial intelligence that complements vision, audio, and other existing perception modalities.Company : ScentifAI, Inc.Location : Tokyo, JapanRepresentative Director & CEO：Shunichiro KurokiBusiness : Development and Sales of compact chemical ambient sensing technology and digital olfaction AI platformWebsite : https://scentif.ai/ Contact : info@scentif.ai

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