Austin startup Maitly AI to sponsor and exhibit at 2026 Texas Restaurant Show in San Antonio, July 12–14

The 2026 Texas Restaurant Show Maitly AI

Texas-based AI voice platform and official Texas Restaurant Association partner to demonstrate hosted call-handling technology and reservation integrations

We look forward to meeting Texas restaurant owners and operators — the reason we built Maitly.” — Ben Wolfenden, CEO & Founder of Maitly

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maitly AI, a Texas-based company that develops voice-driven call-handling and reservation software for restaurants, will attend and sponsor the 2026 Texas Restaurant Show in San Antonio as an official partner of the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA).The 2026 Texas Restaurant Show is on track this year to draw more than 8,000 attendees and feature more than 600 exhibitor booths after the event posted more than 20% attendance growth over 2025. The 2026 edition incorporates the Texas Bar & Nightclub Convention into an expanded Bar & Nightclub Showcase and will host the inaugural Lone Star Tapas Showdown, the first U.S.-sanctioned World Tapas Competition event.Maitly has been working with the TRA to provide members access to its automated voice receptionist platform, which the company says integrates with reservation systems such as OpenTable and answers routine guest questions around the clock. The TRA confirmed the partnership, which includes a member discount and onboarding support, in a joint announcement with Maitly.Ben Wolfenden, founder and CEO of Maitly, said the company was built in Texas and that the TRA partnership and presence at the show will allow Maitly to engage directly with restaurant owners and operators. “The Texas Restaurant Show is one of the largest and most successful restaurant trade shows in the U.S.,” Wolfenden said. “We look forward to meeting Texas restaurant owners and operators — the reason we built Maitly.”Organizers say the 2026 show will include four on-floor education stages and two days focused on networking and sales, drawing buyers, owners and decision-makers from restaurants, bars, nightclubs and other hospitality businesses across the region. The event runs two days in San Antonio and combines product exhibits, education sessions and live competitions aimed at operators seeking new tools and suppliers.If attending the event in-person, you can visit the Maitly at Booth #2156.Texas Restaurant ShowThe Texas Restaurant Show is the largest hospitality trade event in the Southwest, bringing together restaurant, bar, nightclub and hospitality professionals for two days of exhibits, education and live competition. The 2026 show (July 12–14, San Antonio) is on track to attract more than 8,000 attendees and 600+ exhibitor booths, following 20% attendance growth in 2025. The expanded program incorporates the Texas Bar & Nightclub Convention as the Bar & Nightclub Showcase and debuts the Lone Star Tapas Showdown, the first U.S.-sanctioned World Tapas Competition event, alongside four on-floor education stages and networking-driven sessions.Texas Restaurant AssociationFounded in 1937, the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) serves as the primary trade association and advocate for Texas’s foodservice industry. Representing a sector valued at roughly $138 billion, the TRA supports more than 57,000 locations and a workforce exceeding 1.4 million employees through advocacy, workforce development, education and member services. The association curates events, vendor partnerships and vetted solutions intended to help operators navigate regulatory, labor and operational challenges.MaitlyMaitly is an Austin-based AI voice platform built for restaurants to handle inbound calls, automate reservations and improve guest communication. The platform offers 24/7 call answering, natural-voice interactions, integrations with reservation systems such as OpenTable, and tools to reduce missed calls and recover lost bookings. Maitly has partnered with the TRA to provide members preferred pricing, onboarding and support resources aimed at helping operators convert more calls into confirmed reservations and streamline front-of-house operations.

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