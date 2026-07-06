National Education Initiative Partners With Austin Tech Company to Launch Historic Treasure Hunt for America's 250th

A national treasure hunt sending people to discover local treasures and support local communities A year-long educational journey celebrating America's 250th anniversary ​ The initiative will deliver daily historical content through the Sponstar web application

Interactive heritage discovery program powered by Sponstar will engage millions of Americans in largest civic celebration in U.S. history

This isn't just a commemoration — it's a catalyst for renewed civic engagement that will build lasting connections between Americans and their heritage” — 250 Days for 250 Years Founder & CEO, Andrew Shaw,

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A comprehensive national educational initiative celebrating America's 250th anniversary will launch this fall with what organizers call the largest treasure hunt in U.S. history.The 250 Days for 250 Years Foundation announced Monday it has selected Austin-based tech company Sponstar to develop and deploy an interactive nationwide heritage discovery program beginning Sept. 9, 2026 — the day in 1776 when the Second Continental Congress officially changed the nation's name from the United Colonies to the United States of America.The year-long program will combine location-based challenges, historical discovery missions and community engagement activities across all 50 states through a free web application accessible to all Americans, according to foundation officials."This isn't just a commemoration — it's a catalyst for renewed civic engagement that will build lasting connections between Americans and their heritage," said Andrew Shaw, founder and CEO of the 250 Days for 250 Years Foundation.The initiative will deliver daily historical content through the Sponstar web application, described as the largest American digital museum ever created. The program includes three collectible book volumes produced in partnership with Chicken Soup for the Soul, featuring stories organized around themes of courage, community and the human spirit.Each day of the 300-day journey will focus on one year of American history while rotating through five themes: Life, Liberty, Happiness, American Values and Moments in Time. The program includes 250 days of general American history plus 50 dedicated state celebration days."A national treasure hunt, sending people to discover local treasures and supporting the local community and businesses is the pinnacle of why Sponstar was built," said Manuela Seve, CEO of Sponstar.The program will establish partnerships with museums, libraries and civic organizations nationwide to create what organizers describe as comprehensive educational resources for students, educators and families.Daniel Shakhani, who co-chaired Harvard's SHINE Initiative, said the program addresses a gap in civic engagement. "How we define the next 250 years depends on whether we rebuild shared purpose now, and that's exactly what this is built to do," Shakhani said.The foundation is seeking corporate sponsors and tourism board partnerships for the initiative. Partnership opportunities range from title sponsorship to themed content integration.The program aims to engage millions of Americans in heritage education while supporting local communities and businesses through location-based activities and challenges.About 250 Days for 250 Years250 Days for 250 Years is a national civic initiative celebrating America's Semiquincentennial through storytelling, community engagement and digital innovation. More information is available at 250for250us.org.About SponstarSponstar is a location-based engagement platform that creates interactive experiences connecting communities with local businesses and cultural institutions. The Austin-based tech company specializes in gamified discovery applications that drive foot traffic and community engagement through digital scavenger hunts and location-based challenges.About International Accelerator International Accelerator is a premier startup accelerator focused on scaling innovative technology companies with global potential. The accelerator provides mentorship, funding, and strategic partnerships to help emerging tech companies expand their market reach and impact. Sponstar is part of Austin's International Accelerator's distinguished portfolio of companies transforming industries through technology innovation.Contact:For partnership and sponsorship opportunities: Manuela Seve, Sponstarmanu@sponstar.ioFor press and media inquiries: Andrew Shaw, 250 Days for 250 Years Foundationrabbishaw@250for250us.org

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