The Medical Agency Announces Caitlin Steiner as Brand Ambassador

Caitlin Steiner brand ambassador of the Medical Agency.

SYDNEY , NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Medical Agency , a bespoke healthcare concierge connecting patients with verified medical providers across Asia, has announced the appointment of Caitlin Steiner, American travel and lifestyle creator, as its official brand ambassador.Steiner has spent several years living in Japan and South Korea, building a community of 25,500 followers on Instagram. Known for her authentic coverage of luxury travel, wellness, and beauty as a Western expat in Asia, she is widely regarded as a trusted voice for English-speaking audiences exploring care abroad.As part of her ambassadorship, Steiner has personally visited and documented a series of leading medical clinics across Japan, experiencing treatments spanning IV nutrient therapy, regenerative skin treatments, cosmetic procedures, dental consultations, a comprehensive women's health screening, and access to advanced stem cell treatments currently exclusive to Japan.Founded in 2025, The Medical Agency operates as a healthcare advocate, helping patients access verified providers across Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia for care including regenerative and stem cell therapies, preventative health screenings, fertility treatment, dental procedures, cosmetic medicine, and advanced diagnostics."The Medical Agency connects people with the most innovative and advanced healthcare I have ever encountered. I’m genuinely proud to visit the highest quality clinics, experience these treatments first-hand, and share the opportunities with my community," Steiner said."Caitlin is a natural fit for The Medical Agency. Her dedication to health and living life to the fullest mirrors everything we stand for, and we are thrilled to have her leading by example and inspiring others to find the care that they deserve," said Xavier Mito, founder of The Medical Agency.Steiner's background spans fashion business studies at LIM College in New York, a career in hospitality marketing across the United States, and community leadership through the Seoul International Women's Association, where she served as Sponsorship Chair. Her Instagram, @itscaitlinsteiner, documents her travels and lifestyle with a focus on luxury stays, healthcare, beauty, and wellness.About The Medical AgencyFounded in 2025, The Medical Agency is a premium concierge and patient advocacy service dedicated to connecting patients with verified, high-quality medical providers across Asia. The agency facilitates access to a broad spectrum of care including regenerative therapies, preventative screenings, fertility treatment, dental procedures, cosmetic medicine, and advanced

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