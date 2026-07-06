Most Photos Fade Away in a Camera Roll. VidaBay Is Paying to Revive One

VidaBay's “Snap It & Show It” Contest VidaBay Snap: Battery-Free E-ink Photo Magnet Comparison of Portrait Photos on MacBook Air and VidaBay Snap

VidaBay's “Snap It & Show It” challenge has one rule almost no photo contest enforces: don't just take the picture — prove you actually put it somewhere real.

A pin says who you were when you bought it. Snap says who you are this week” — VidaBay Team

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every few months, another brand launches a photo contest. Most ask for the same thing: your best shot, submitted to a form, judged by people you'll never hear from again, forgotten by the following week. VidaBay, the company behind the battery-free e-ink photo magnet VidaBay Snap, is betting that photographers are tired of that formula — and is running a contest built around a different question entirely. Not just “what's your best photo,” but “where does it actually live?”The contest, called Snap It & Show It, opened on July 6th and runs through August 26th, 2026, with winners announced a week later on September 2nd. Twenty-six winners will receive gift cards totaling $3,250 in face value: one grand prize gift card worth $500, five second-place gift cards of $150 each, and twenty third-place gift cards of $100 each. All rewards are issued solely as gift cards (no cash equivalents) within two weeks of confirmation. But the structure of the contest, more than the prize value, is what's turning heads among early entrants.Here's the twist. Entrants don't just submit a photo — they submit a photo of a photo, living somewhere real. First, they shoot an original image on their phone. Then they beam it wirelessly onto a VidaBay Snap, the company's battery-free, four-color e-paper photo magnet, using a NFC transfer. Finally, they photograph the Snap itself displaying that image, wherever it naturally sits: a fridge door, a studio desk, a backpack strap, a windowsill. The final entry is judged on both layers — the strength of the original photo, and how well it reads once it's living in a physical space.“A pin says who you were when you bought it. Snap says who you are this week,” the company said, describing the idea behind the contest.It's a small mechanic, but it changes what the contest is actually testing. Anyone can submit a well-composed photo. Fewer people can make that photo work twice — once as a standalone image, and again as an object sitting in someone's actual home, catching actual light, next to actual clutter. That second layer is where VidaBay thinks the interesting entries will come from.The device at the center of it all is part of what makes the format possible. VidaBay Snap is a Polaroid-styled e-paper frame with no battery, no backlight, and no charging cable — the image transfers via smart phone’s NFC and then holds indefinitely, drawing zero power until the next photo is sent. That makes it function less like a gadget and more like a magnet: something that sits on a fridge for months without a second thought, until someone decides to change what's on it. For a photo contest, it also means the entry itself becomes a small piece of physical media — not a JPEG buried in a camera roll, but an object other people in the room can actually notice.Entering is straightforward. Photographers take an original photo, transfer it to a VidaBay Snap, photograph the Snap displaying the image in its real setting, and post that photo to the official VidaBay Snap Reddit community with the hashtag #VidaBaySnapChallenge and a one-line caption. Each entrant may submit up to three photos over the 7-week window. Full rules and eligibility details are posted at vidabay.net The company is candid about why the window is only seven weeks rather than the usual months-long open call. “We didn't want this to be a contest people plan for,” VidaBay said. “We wanted it to be a contest people just do — this afternoon, this weekend, before it closes.” That urgency is by design: a short deadline filters out the entries pulled from an old archive and rewards the ones taken this week, in whatever light and whatever room the photographer happens to be in when the idea hits.For a young hardware brand, a contest like this does double duty. It's a genuine creative challenge for photographers, and it's also the fastest way to see the product living in hundreds of real, unstaged environments at once — fridges, studios, dorm rooms, offices — rather than in a single studio photoshoot. With entries closing August 26th, VidaBay expects the final week to bring the heaviest wave of submissions, as the Reddit community fills with new entries racing the deadline.VidaBay Snap is available now individually or as a three-pack , in six border colors, with optional leather and pouch carry accessories for use beyond the fridge door. Full contest rules, eligibility requirements, and entry details are available at www.vidabay.net

Experience a battery-free aesthetic that feels like a classic Instant-film

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