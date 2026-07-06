Pet Heart Rhythm Monitors Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

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The Business Research Company's Pet Heart Rhythm Monitors Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pet heart rhythm monitors market is gaining significant traction as more pet owners prioritize their animals' cardiac health. With technological advances and growing awareness about preventive care, this market is set to experience steady expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, the key factors driving growth, leading regions, and the innovations shaping its future.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Pet Heart Rhythm Monitors Market

The pet heart rhythm monitors market has seen strong growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.38 billion in 2025 to $1.51 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This upward trend during the historical period results from factors such as rising global pet ownership, an increase in animal cardiac disorders, limited access to advanced veterinary diagnostics in rural areas, the high cost of traditional veterinary ECG systems, and low awareness about preventive heart health monitoring for pets.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain robust growth, reaching $2.18 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.7%. This forecasted growth is driven by growing investments in preventive veterinary healthcare, broader adoption of pet insurance worldwide, increased demand for home-based animal monitoring solutions, a rising elderly pet population requiring cardiac care, and a stronger focus on early detection of chronic animal diseases. Key trends shaping the market in the coming years include ultra-lightweight pet wearable designs for enhanced comfort, sensors adapted to multiple species’ anatomies, long-lasting battery improvements through low power hardware engineering, expanded awareness campaigns for preventive cardiac screening, and the introduction of more affordable consumer-grade pet heart monitoring devices.

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Understanding Pet Heart Rhythm Monitors and Their Function

Pet heart rhythm monitors are advanced devices that track and analyze the electrical signals of a pet’s heart to detect irregular heartbeats or arrhythmias. These monitors typically incorporate sensors embedded in wearable collars or external gadgets that continuously collect real-time cardiac data from animals. By providing veterinarians with precise and timely heart health information, these tools support early diagnosis and ongoing management of cardiovascular conditions in pets.

The Rising Influence of Growing Pet Ownership on Market Expansion

One of the main factors fueling the growth of the pet heart rhythm monitors market is the increasing number of pet owners worldwide. Pet ownership involves caring for animals such as dogs, cats, or other pets within a household, symbolizing both companionship and responsibility. The surge in pet ownership is largely due to pets offering emotional support and enhancing overall well-being, fitting well into modern lifestyles. Pet heart rhythm monitors complement this trend by enabling continuous heart monitoring, which helps owners and veterinarians identify cardiac problems early and keep pets healthy and active. For example, in March 2025, the American Pet Products Association reported that pet ownership in the United States climbed significantly, with 94 million households owning at least one pet—up from 82 million in 2023. Additionally, 51% of these households had dogs and 37% had cats. This growing pet population is a significant driver of market demand.

View the full pet heart rhythm monitors market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-heart-rhythm-monitors-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Shows Rapid Growth in the Pet Heart Rhythm Monitors Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the pet heart rhythm monitors market. However, the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the upcoming years. The market report covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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