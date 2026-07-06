Pancreatic Stone Protein Testing Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 7.8% CAGR By 2030

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The Business Research Company's Pancreatic Stone Protein Testing Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pancreatic stone protein testing market is gaining significant traction as advancements in healthcare diagnostics continue to evolve. With increasing awareness around early detection of critical conditions such as sepsis, this sector is set to experience robust growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, driving factors, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Market Size Projections and Growth Outlook for Pancreatic Stone Protein Testing

The pancreatic stone protein testing market has shown strong growth recently and is projected to increase from $1.22 billion in 2025 to $1.31 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This expansion during previous years was largely driven by a rise in sepsis cases and critical care conditions, along with greater awareness of early biomarker testing. Additionally, the development of hospital laboratory infrastructure, wider adoption of immunoassay diagnostics, and increased research into pancreatic and inflammatory biomarkers contributed to this upward trend.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $1.77 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.8%. This forecasted growth is supported by rising demand for tools that enable early sepsis detection, a surge in point-of-care diagnostic testing, and advancements in precision medicine. The expansion of automated laboratory systems and increased investment in diagnostic innovations for critical care are also key contributors. Major trends include more widespread use of pancreatic stone protein testing as an early biomarker for systemic inflammation, adoption of rapid immunoassay platforms, integration of PSP testing into emergency and critical care workflows, and the growth of point-of-care devices that facilitate faster measurements in clinical settings. Furthermore, there is a growing interest in multiplex biomarker panels that combine PSP with other indicators of inflammation.

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Understanding Pancreatic Stone Protein Testing and Its Clinical Role

Pancreatic stone protein (PSP) testing is a blood laboratory test designed to measure the concentration of pancreatic stone protein—a biomarker produced by the pancreas and other tissues during physiological stress or cellular dysfunction. This test is useful in assessing systemic inflammatory responses and tissue stress, serving as an indicator to help monitor critical conditions such as sepsis.

Key Drivers Propelling Growth: Rising Hospital-Acquired Infections

One of the primary factors fueling the pancreatic stone protein testing market is the increasing occurrence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). These infections develop while patients are receiving medical treatment in healthcare facilities and were not present at the time of admission. A significant challenge contributing to the rise in HAIs is antimicrobial resistance, where microbes evolve to withstand commonly used antibiotics, complicating infection control efforts in hospitals. PSP testing plays a vital role in this context by enabling early detection of infection and sepsis risk, supporting timely medical interventions and improving patient care outcomes.

For example, in November 2024, data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare revealed that hospital-acquired complications occurred in 115,000 public hospitalizations (2.0%) and 34,200 private hospitalizations (0.8%) during 2022–23. Among these complications, healthcare-associated infections accounted for the largest share at 37%, highlighting the critical need for effective diagnostic tools such as PSP testing.

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Growth Boosted by Expansion of Point-of-Care Testing Demand

The pancreatic stone protein testing market is also benefiting from the rapid expansion of point-of-care testing (POCT), which enables diagnostic testing near the patient’s location for faster results. This approach supports immediate clinical decision-making without relying solely on centralized laboratories. The POCT market growth is driven by increasing demand for rapid diagnostic results, innovations in portable testing technology, and the necessity for efficient patient management in emergency and critical care settings. PSP testing complements POCT by providing quick detection of infection and sepsis risk, facilitating timely interventions that improve hospital patient outcomes.

In March 2025, the American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) reported a 12.4% increase in the adoption of point-of-care diagnostic testing in hospitals and outpatient facilities in 2024 compared to the previous year. This growth reflects a heightened need for decentralized, rapid diagnostic solutions, further accelerating PSP testing market development.

Regional Market Leadership and Forecasted Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the pancreatic stone protein testing market, reflecting its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of diagnostic technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report includes comprehensive coverage of major regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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