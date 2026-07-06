Stockoscope Launches a Stock-Analysis Platform That Examines Each Stock Through Five Lenses

The 5D Framework scores every stock across five lenses, Quality, Peers, Valuation, Analysts, and Holdings, and shows the work behind each score. Build your own strategy: re-weight the quality pillars and set absolute-vs-peer, and the whole market re-ranks to your definition of quality. Transparent tools, not advice. The visual screener turns more than 3,000 US stocks into an interactive bubble chart, positioned by the metric you choose.

New platform scores 3,000+ US stocks across five dimensions with a fully open methodology, and lets investors set the rules themselves

Most platforms tell you what to buy. We'd rather show you how every score is built, then hand you the controls to decide for yourself. Transparency isn't a feature for us, it's the whole point.” — Nav Dhand

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stockoscope today launched a stock-analysis platform built on a simple conviction: investors shouldn't have to trust a number they can't see the reasoning behind. Covering more than 3,000 US-listed companies across the S&P 1500 and Russell 3000, the platform scores every stock across five dimensions, shows exactly how each score was derived, and hands the controls to the user.Most analysis tools ask investors to accept a rating on faith. Stockoscope does the opposite. It publishes its methodology in full, exposes the math behind every figure, and lets users re-weight factors, change valuation assumptions, and adjust filters to see why a company ranks where it does."We got tired of platforms that hand you a score and expect you to take it on trust," said Nav Dhand, founder of Stockoscope. "Our whole premise is the opposite. Every number shows its work, and if you disagree with an assumption, you change it."At the heart of the platform is the 5D Framework , which examines every company through five distinct lenses: Quality, Peers, Valuation, Analysts, and Holdings. The insight comes not from any single score but from how the five line up. A cheap stock that scores poorly on quality and analysts tells a very different story than one where all five agree. Each dimension is a full page of analysis in its own right, drawing on more than 40 fundamental measures, peer percentile rankings, intrinsic-value models, Wall Street consensus, and the activity of insiders and institutions.Where most platforms hand investors a list of picks, Stockoscope hands over the algorithm. Its build-your-own Investment Strategies let users define the selection method itself, scoring and ranking the entire market against their own criteria rather than choosing from someone else's shortlist. Strategies come in three types: a Quality strategy built on ten fundamental pillars, a Value strategy that blends cheap multiples and discounted-cash-flow upside with quality and growth checks, and a Dividend strategy weighing yield, dividend growth, payout safety, and consistency. In each, the user weights the factors that matter to them, adjusts every filter, and the strategy re-ranks the market live."We're not in the business of giving you picks," said Dhand. "We hand you the controls of the algorithm and let you build the method yourself. Your criteria, your weights, your shortlist."The platform's most distinctive feature is a visual screener that turns the entire market into an interactive bubble chart, each company rendered as a logo-bubble sized and positioned by the metrics the user chooses and colored by sector. Investors can start simple by setting a minimum score on any of ten quality measures, go deep with more than 40 raw financial metrics on sliders, or begin from one of 17 ready-made screens, including well-known approaches like the Magic Formula and Deep Value alongside Stockoscope's own designs.Beyond the analysis, the platform rounds out with per-stock news feeds, customizable watchlists to track the names an investor cares about, and a growing library of educational guides and strategy write-ups on the Stockoscope blog.Following a year in beta, Stockoscope is available now with a free tier offering three full deep-dives per month and a single Pro plan at $15 per month or $150 per year, with a no-card trial. Investors who sign up before August 31, 2026 can lock in founding pricing of $99 per year for three years, after which it renews at the standard $150.About StockoscopeStockoscope is a stock-analysis platform for US markets that scores more than 3,000 US-listed companies (the S&P 1500 and Russell 3000) across five dimensions: Quality, Peers, Valuation, Analysts, and Holdings. It publishes its methodology in full, shows the derivation behind every score, and lets investors re-weight the factors, adjust the valuation assumptions, build their own Quality, Value, and Dividend strategies, and screen the whole market visually. Stockoscope is available now with a free tier and a single Pro plan. Learn more at https://stockoscope.com Disclaimer: Stockoscope provides research tools and educational information only. It does not provide financial, investment, or trading advice, and nothing it produces is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consider their own circumstances before making any investment decision.

What is Stockoscope? Transparent, rules-based analysis for 3,000+ US stocks

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