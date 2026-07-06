VandS Hair Clinic Strengthens Hair Restoration Through Annual Scientific Innovation

Dr. Shin Seung Hun, Representative Director of VandS Hair Clinic, continues to advance hair restoration through annual scientific research and clinical innovation. Dr. Lee Young Jin of VandS Hair Clinic evaluates a patient's scalp and hairline to develop a customized hair restoration strategy. Dr. Lee Young Jin of VandS Hair Clinic performs PRP therapy as part of the clinic's comprehensive hair restoration protocol.

Backed by annual scientific presentations, VandS Hair Clinic combines advanced non-shaven FUE with comprehensive care to achieve natural and lasting results.

Scientific research should improve real patient outcomes. We continue refining our techniques and care so patients can achieve natural and lasting hair restoration.” — Dr. Shin Seung Hun

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEOUL, South Korea – VandS Hair Clinic, recognized for its extensive clinical expertise in hair transplantation and hair restoration, is expanding its global presence with an advanced medical system that goes beyond conventional follicular transplantation by integrating technologies designed to optimize the post-transplant scalp microenvironment.

The global hair transplant industry is rapidly evolving beyond simply filling areas of hair loss. Today, patients increasingly prioritize natural-looking hairlines, seamless integration with existing hair, and overall satisfaction with long-term results.

Amid this shift, the continuous research achievements and academic contributions of Dr. Shin Seung Hun, Representative Director of VandS Hair Clinic, have become a significant benchmark of trust for international patients seeking treatment in Korea. Every year, Dr. Shin presents innovative clinical techniques at the annual scientific meeting of the Korean Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (KSHRS)—one of the country's most prestigious academic organizations dedicated to hair transplantation—helping shape the future direction of the field.

His academic contributions include:

• 2022 (11th KSHRS Scientific Meeting): Introduced the Non-Shaven FUE Assistant Program, an innovative technique that significantly reduces the burden of donor area shaving.

• 2023 (12th KSHRS Scientific Meeting): Shared practical operating room strategies through his presentation, "Useful Tips from Real-World Hair Transplant Surgery."

• 2024 (13th KSHRS Scientific Meeting): Presented "FUE: Time and Efficiency," demonstrating methods to improve procedural efficiency while maintaining surgical precision.

• 2025 (51st Autumn International Congress of the Korean Society for Laser, Dermatology and Trichology): Delivered "An Emerging Topical Option for Hair Loss Management," introducing a next-generation therapeutic approach for hair loss management.

Built upon this clinically validated expertise, VandS Hair Clinic performs advanced Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) using customized hairline designs that carefully consider each patient's facial proportions, natural hair characteristics, and overall hair density. The clinic focuses on creating balanced, natural-looking outcomes that blend seamlessly with existing hair.

The clinic is also highly recognized for scar camouflage hair transplantation, a specialized procedure performed on scar tissue resulting from cosmetic surgeries such as forehead reduction or facelift procedures. These complex cases require meticulous planning that considers not only follicle placement but also the precise growth angle and natural direction of each transplanted hair.

What distinguishes VandS Hair Clinic, even within Korea's highly advanced medical landscape, is its commitment to improving the scalp environment both during and after surgery rather than focusing solely on the transplantation procedure itself.

Even when the same number of grafts is transplanted, final survival rates and hair thickness can vary considerably depending on individual scalp elasticity, microcirculation, and cellular conditions. To help minimize these variables, VandS Hair Clinic routinely incorporates Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy during surgery. Utilizing concentrated growth factors derived from the patient's own blood, PRP supports faster recovery from surgical stress while promoting the early regenerative capacity of transplanted follicles.

Following surgery, patients undergo a structured Haircell Therapy program designed to stimulate cellular metabolism and improve microvascular circulation. This comprehensive postoperative protocol helps transplanted follicles enter the active growth phase under optimal conditions while supporting healthy long-term development.

Hair transplantation is a long-term process. While initial graft survival occurs during the first six months, final density and fullness typically develop over approximately one year. VandS Hair Clinic's comprehensive management protocol provides continuous support throughout every stage of recovery, offering international patients not only stable long-term outcomes but also greater confidence and peace of mind throughout their treatment journey.

"The ultimate success of hair transplantation depends not only on harvesting and implanting follicles with precision, but also on how effectively we optimize the scalp environment in which those follicles grow," said Dr. Shin Seung Hun, Representative Director of VandS Hair Clinic. "Through our scientifically validated non-shaven FUE techniques, refined through annual international academic presentations, combined with comprehensive postoperative care, we aim to deliver exceptional and natural results for patients from Japan, across Asia, and around the world."



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