Vegan Food at Shiba Park Hotel: A Historic Hotel Expands Hospitality with a New Vegan Menu

Japanese vegan cuisine at Shiba Park Hotel, crafted using time-honored culinary techniques. Mr. Satoshi Koshikawa, Executive Chef of Shiba Park Hotel, preserving tradition while exploring new possibilities in cuisine. Vegan menu selections spanning Chinese, Western and Japanese cuisine at Shiba Park Hotel A vibrant vegan course menu showcasing seasonal ingredients and refined culinary techniques Exterior View of the Shiba Park Hotel

Since opening, Shiba Park Hotel has welcomed guests from Japan and abroad. In February 2025, it launched a vegan menu, a new chapter in its culinary history.

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For this feature, we spoke with Executive Chef Satoshi Koshikawa about the background and inspiration behind the development of the vegan menu at Shiba Park Hotel.

Q: When did Shiba Park Hotel introduce its vegan menu, and what inspired the initiative?

Shiba Park Hotel has been accommodating for vegetarian and vegan requests individually, however following the increase in post-pandemic number of international visitors, along with dietary requests that avoid animal-derived ingredients, the vegan menu was introduced in February 2025. A dedicated vegan option on the menu provides greater confidence and convenience for dining guests. More than 95% of guests staying at Shiba Park Hotel come from overseas, making it a natural progression to respond to a wide range of dietary preferences and cultural backgrounds.

Q: How has the response been since the menu was introduced?

The vegan menu has been particularly well received by international guests. Having clearly designated menu items allows guests to order with confidence. Many have commented that the dishes deliver rich flavor despite containing no animal-derived ingredients. By carefully drawing out the natural umami of mushrooms and vegetables, the culinary team creates satisfying dishes with depth and balance.

Q: What are the key considerations when developing vegan dishes?

Vegan cuisine is not an entirely new concept. Japan has a long tradition of Buddhist vegetarian cuisine, shojin ryori, and the hotel has long offered vegetarian courses, vegetable-focused dishes, and lighter dining options in both Western and Chinese cuisine. The current vegan menu builds upon those years of experience and established recipes while meeting more rigorous vegan standards.

Rather than representing a completely new direction, the menu reflects an evolution of the hotel's culinary expertise. Ingredients and cooking methods have been carefully reviewed, as vegan standards may also require restrictions on certain sugars, alcohol, and other ingredients. This demands both technical skill and creativity from the culinary team.

Q: What are the characteristics of the menu?

Making full use of the diverse culinary expertise at The Dining, Shiba Park Hotel offers vegan dishes across Japanese, Western, and Chinese cuisine. Each menu has been developed by chefs specializing in their respective fields and is available not only as part of course meals but also as à la carte selections, allowing guests to choose according to their dining preferences.

Q: What types of guests typically order the vegan menu?

Most orders come from international hotel guests. Among local visitors, the menu has also become popular with health-conscious groups and for business dining involving overseas guests hosted by nearby companies. Although monthly demand varies, recognition of the menu continues to grow steadily.

Q: What are the plans for the future?

Because vegan cuisine requires considerable preparation and attention to detail, future expansion will be balanced with operational considerations. Shiba Park Hotel is exploring opportunities to refine existing dishes and broaden the selection over time. Guest feedback plays an important role in this process and will continue to help shape future menu development.

Although Shiba Park Hotel's vegan menu was introduced in 2025, it is firmly rooted in decades of culinary expertise.

If the hotel's renowned Chinese restaurant Peking represents its rich culinary heritage, the vegan menu symbolizes its commitment to the future. Built upon the experience and craftsmanship of a historic hotel, this initiative reflects an ongoing dedication to meeting the evolving dietary needs of guests from around the world.

Shiba Park Hotel remains committed to creating ever more rewarding guest experiences while welcoming visitors from across the globe.

Profile of Satoshi Koshikawa, Executive Chef of Shiba Park Hotel

Mr. Koshikawa joined Shiba Park Hotel in 1988, where he trained under Masaharu Kikuchi, the hotel's first Japanese Executive Chef, learning both the foundations of Chinese cuisine and the philosophy of professional hotel cooking.

His interest in Chinese cuisine began during a hotel kitchen internship while attending culinary school, where he was inspired by both its depth and dynamic character. He subsequently refined his skills at Peking, the hotel's signature Chinese restaurant, serving in positions including Sous Chef and Head Chef.

While respecting culinary tradition, his philosophy emphasizes creating dishes that reflect changing guest preferences and contemporary tastes, highlighting the natural qualities of carefully selected ingredients.

Career Highlights

1988 - Joined Shiba Park Hotel; trained under Masaharu Kikuchi, the hotel’s first Japanese Executive Chef

2003 - Head Chef, Salon Chinoise, Park Hotel Tokyo

2007 - Sous Chef, Imperial Branch

2009 - Head Chef, Shiba Park Hotel Main Building

2012 - Head Chef, Laforet Tokyo Branch

2013 - Head Chef, Shiba Park Hotel Main Building

2020 - Executive Chef, The Dining

2026 May - Executive Chef of Shiba Park Hotel

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