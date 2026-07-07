CHEST FEVER RELEASES 'THE SHAPE I’M IN': THE LATEST SINGLE FROM THE 21ST CENTURY LAST WALTZ – LIVE AT MASSEY HALL

Chest Fever with special guests during the show

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Chest Fever officially releases "The Shape I’m In," the latest single from their upcoming album HE 21ST CENTURY LAST WALTZ – Live At Massey Hall. Recorded during the band's landmark performance at Toronto's legendary Massey Hall on November 18, 2023, the release continues the band's weekly rollout of singles and videos leading up to the full album's release on September 18, 2026.Originally sung by Richard Manuel, "The Shape I'm In" is one of The Band's most recognizable recordings. In Chest Fever's performance, Jody Bagley, Chest Fever’s pianist, singer, and musical arranger, steps into Manuel's role, delivering a vocal performance that captures both the passion and resilience at the heart of the song. The invigorating sound is driven by a bold, repeating horn hook that carries the performance from beginning to end. "We had an incredible horn section," says Bagley. Among those featured were Tom "Bones" Malone and Blue Lou Marini of The Blues Brothers. For Malone, the performance marked a return to music that has been part of his career for decades. "I was the arranger at Saturday Night Live from 1975 to 1985," he recalls. "The Band came on the show early in 1976, and the musical director asked me to write some horn charts for them."Chest Fever’s leader and orchestrator of the event, Dan Cervantes, describes how the creative vision behind the arrangement: ““The Shape I'm In” resonates with the spirit of Mad Dogs & Englishmen, and what became our Yanks & Maple Leafs approach to this concert,” he says. “This is the first song of the night that featured the horns, dubbed “The Bessie Brass,” […] The goal was that “Wall of Sound” approach; Phil Spector’s vision, brought to the stage as a live production.”Joining Chest Fever on the song were Toronto singer-songwriter Rebekah Hawker and Ontario vocal trio The Pairs, who provided backing vocals. Rather than simply recreating the original recording, the vocalists developed harmonies that complemented Chest Fever's arrangement. "We would shape most of our harmonies around the original arrangements," Hawker recalls. "That's where the real creative collaboration between me and The Pairs—and our friendship—really happened. We almost got to have this creative moment with each other and figure that out together."According to Toronto singer-songwriter John Muirhead, another guest musician that night, that same camaraderie carried directly into the performance at Massey Hall. "It was great to not just be in the spotlight, but to be a part of something bigger, and to cheer on some of my peers within the music scene, people like The Pairs and Rebekah Hawker." Former Black Crowes guitarist Marc Ford echoes that sentiment: "The music deserves to be played again. It's important to celebrate that era where there weren't a lot of tricks—it was just people making music together, great songs, people collaborating, and just the humanness of it."“The Shape I’m In” is available to stream on all major platforms. The full album, THE 21ST CENTURY LAST WALTZ – Live At Massey Hall, will be available for streaming on September 18, 2026. For more updates, releases, tour announcements, and other exclusive content, visit chestfeverofficial.com , and follow Chest Fever on social media:Facebook: Chest Fever OfficialInstagram: @chestfeverofficialYouTube: Chest Fever OfficialX: @chestfeverogRead the full story behind THE 21ST CENTURY LAST WALTZ, now available on the Blind Owl Records website , and stay up to date by subscribing to the Blind Owl Newsletter at the bottom of the page.

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