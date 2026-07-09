Sakura Mobile Reveals the Top 3 Japan eSIM Traps Based on Insights from 500,000+ International Travelers

SIM-Locked Devices Geoblocking Issues Device Compatibility Limitations Top 3 Japan eSIM Traps

Sakura Mobile report highlights connectivity issues for Japan visitors and hidden eSIM pitfalls affecting travel plans.

SHINJUKU-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sakura Mobile has released a report on the three most common eSIM connectivity pitfalls in Japan. The findings are based on insights from over 500,000 customers and highlight issues that can leave visitors without connectivity upon arrival. Based on these challenges, Sakura Mobile identified three key eSIM pitfalls that travelers should be aware of before visiting Japan.

1. SIM-Locked Devices

A common reason travelers cannot connect is that their device is locked to their carrier. Many assume newer smartphones are unlocked, but face issues when installing an eSIM, which cannot be activated until the lock is removed. SIM lock restrictions have been decreasing in some markets. However, devices purchased under installment plans in the U.S. or some European countries may remain locked for a period.

2. Geoblocking Issues

Low-cost eSIMs may route traffic through servers outside Japan, such as Hong Kong or China. Users may be identified as outside Japan even while physically in the country, restricting access to certain apps and services including ChatGPT and TikTok.

3. Device Compatibility Limitations

Some smartphones do not support eSIM due to hardware limitations that cannot be changed in settings. Travelers who fail to check compatibility before purchase may face issues. In such cases, renting a portable WiFi device is an alternative, allowing any WiFi-enabled device to connect regardless of compatibility or SIM lock.

Why Local Network Access Matters

Issues can be reduced by checking device compatibility and choosing providers with direct access to Japanese mobile networks. Global eSIMs route traffic through third countries, which may result in restrictions or non-local browsing experiences. Sakura Mobile offers SIMs, eSIMs and Pocket WiFi with direct access to major Japanese networks. In addition, Sakura Mobile provides in-person support for travelers through its airport counters and Tokyo office.

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