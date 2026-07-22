From Watch Spring Bars to the Global Connector Market: The Evolution of YOKOWO’s FC Connector Business

0.35 mm diameter Spring Connector thinner than the 0.5 mm core of a mechanical pencil Connector utilizing 15 units of the new Spring Connector, featuring the world’s smallest diameter YOKOWO’s Malaysia manufacturing facility YOKOWO’s China manufacturing facility

Since the 1980s, YOKOWO has expanded its FC business by applying precision manufacturing technologies to innovative electrical connectors.

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- History of YOKOWO

YOKOWO's history began in 1922 when its founder, Chutaro Yokowo, started manufacturing precision metal tubes measuring only about 1 mm in diameter. Leveraging this expertise, he invented the spring bar for wristwatches, which eventually achieved the world's largest market share.

In the 1950s, YOKOWO applied its precision metal tube processing technology to develop rod antennas for radios. As radios became standard equipment in automobiles, the company entered the automotive industry. It later incorporated RF technologies, expanding into automotive communications and sensing systems that now support next-generation mobility.

In 1979, YOKOWO further leveraged its micro precision processing technology and core technology beyond automotive applications by developing and manufacturing probe cards and test sockets incorporating probes thinner than a human hair, entering the semiconductor testing market.

In 1986, a connector developed as the signal contact for portable radio earphones marked the company's entry into the electronics industry. By continuously adopting new technologies while targeting emerging markets, YOKOWO steadily expanded its electrical connector business.

In 2006, the company extended its long-established core technologies into the medical field, developing guidewires for endovascular treatment and precision components for catheter-based therapies, contributing to advances in medical technology.

Today, YOKOWO continues to create new value by applying its proprietary core technologies across automotive communication devices, circuit testing equipment, electronic connectors, and medical devices.

The Origins of the FC Business

YOKOWO's FC (Fine Connector) business traces its roots back to the 1980s. Drawing on the micro precision processing technology developed for its spring bars, the company created the Spring Connector (SPC)—a pogo pin providing reliable electrical connections. Its adoption as the signal contact for portable radio earphones marked YOKOWO's full-scale entry into the electronics industry.

During the 1990s, demand for SPC products grew rapidly alongside the expansion of the mobile phone market. Beginning in North America, YOKOWO expanded into Europe and Asia while establishing manufacturing operations in Malaysia and China, creating a global production and supply network. The company also strengthened its plating research and validation capabilities to further enhance its technological competitiveness.

In the 2000s, YOKOWO developed the Two-Piece Connector (TBC), incorporating leaf spring technology. Widely adopted in handheld terminals and other mobile devices, the product accelerated business growth by broadening the company's connector portfolio.

Recognizing the risks of relying on a single market, YOKOWO pursued a strategy of diversification beyond mobile phones. Its products expanded into PCs, tablets, mobile devices, medical equipment, and industrial machinery, significantly broadening the FC business.

Strengths of the FC Business

Built upon the micro precision processing technology cultivated since its founding, YOKOWO's FC business has continuously evolved by adapting these technologies to new applications. One of its defining strengths has been introducing electrical connectivity into products and applications where electrical signals had not previously been utilized, thereby creating entirely new markets.

This ability to generate new business opportunities is supported by YOKOWO's proposal-driven approach and strong engineering capabilities. Through highly customized development, the company has responded to diverse customer requirements, including miniaturization, waterproof connector solutions, high durability, and wearable applications, building long-term customer relationships.

More recently, YOKOWO has expanded beyond supplying individual components to deliver application-specific solutions, including flexible waveguides and connectors designed for integration into clothing.

The company's global manufacturing and supply network also enables the timely delivery of high-quality products to customers worldwide.

Leveraging technological expertise, customization capabilities, and solution-oriented engineering, YOKOWO's FC business will continue anticipating market trends and evolving customer needs while creating new value for society.

Product Inquiries

YOKOWO CO., LTD.

FC Business Division, Sales Department, Section 2

E-mail: spc@jp.yokowo.com

Website: https://www.yokowoconnector.com/

YOKOWO EUROPE GmbH (Düsseldorf Office)

E-mail: ygo_info@yokowo.com

YOKOWO AMERICA CORPORATION

E-mail: spc@jp.yokowo.com

YOKOWO MICRO TECH CO., LTD.

E-mail: spc@jp.yokowo.com

Media Contact

YOKOWO CO., LTD.

Public Relations Department

Okonogi

TEL: +81-90-4603-0450

E-mail: r-okonogi@jp.yokowo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.