Gone Sailing Adventures Brings Luxury 2-Hour Sailing Experiences to Port Whitby Marina July10,11 & 12, -Ribfest Weekend

Enjoying the foredeck beanbags Aimant pour les Femmes under sail Pirate family on board

Guests can enjoy a Lake Ontario Sail aboard Aimant pour les Femmes, with shared sails from $74.99 and private yacht(max 8) cruises available for $599.99

We invite you to take the helm and feel the power of the wind and waves under the keel - or sit back and chill on our famous beanbag filled foredeck” — Cap't Howie Colt

WHITBY, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- July 2026 — Gone Sailing Adventures , Ontario’s award winning, leading luxury sailing experience operator, is bringing its signature yacht sailing experience to Port Whitby Marina during Whitby Ribfest PLUS weekend, July 10–12, 2026.The special sailing program is timed to coincide with Whitby Ribfest PLUS, which returns to Victoria Fields for a weekend of ribs, live entertainment, community fundraising and waterfront summer fun.Departing from Port Whitby Marina, guests will sail aboard Aimant pour les Femmes, a luxury 38’ sailing yacht accommodating up to 8 guests per sail. Five 2-hour departures will be offered daily on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. sunset sail.“Whitby Ribfest is already one of the great summer reasons to be by the waterfront,” said Howie Colt, Founder of Gone Sailing Adventures. “We wanted to add a truly memorable on-the-water experience for families, couples and groups of friends who want to turn their Ribfest weekend into something extraordinary.”Shared sail pricing is $79.99 for adults and $74.99 for children under 12. Guests may also reserve the entire yacht for a private 2-hour cruise for $599.99, ideal for families, small groups, birthday celebrations, date nights or a unique Ribfest weekend gathering.Optional add-ons include onboard beverage service, snacks and fun photo-ready extras such as captain hats and pirate hats, helping guests create a playful and memorable experience on the water."We invite you to take the helm and feel the power of the wind and waves under the keel - or sit back and chill on our famous beanbag filled foredeck" shares Cap't Howie Colt, Founder/President Gone Sailing Adventures.Gone Sailing Adventures has built a strong reputation for premium sailing experiences, professional crew and attentive hospitality. A recent guest described the experience as “Chill! relaxing experience. The captain and his crew were so kind. Highly recommend.”While another said. “I had a most pleasant time on a 2-hour sailing trip… excellent service…”Gone Sailing Adventures brings its established reputation for Transport Canada licensed premium, professionally crewed sailing experiences to Whitby for this special Ribfest weekend program. Known for luxury yacht charters, shared sails, private celebrations and memorable on-water hospitality, GSA is offering guests a rare opportunity to enjoy Lake Ontario from Port Whitby aboard Aimant pour les Femmes — a comfortable, elegant sailing yacht designed for an intimate and elevated experience with family, friends or colleagues. Each sail is limited to 8 guests with a maximum of only 100 tickets available. Advance booking is strongly recommended.Book here: https://bit.ly/WhitbySails

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