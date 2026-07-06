Xshielder Announces ATEX and IECEx Zone 1 Certified iPhone 17 for Hazardous Industrial Areas

STAVANGER, NORWAY, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xshielder is pleased to announce that its protective enclosure for the Apple iPhone 17 has achieved ATEX and IECEx Zone 1/21 certification, introducing a lighter and slimmer certified smartphone solution for workers operating in explosive gas and dust atmospheres.At 330 grams and 16.1 mm thick, including the iPhone, the certified solution is designed to give industrial teams access to Apple’s latest standard iPhone technology in hazardous-area environments where safety, compliance, and reliable communication are essential. The product is now available to operators worldwide through Xshielder’s authorized partner and reseller network.According to the company, for many field workers, mobile technology in hazardous areas has historically meant a compromise. Explosion-protected phones have often been heavier, thicker, and based on older hardware, while workers outside these environments have continued to benefit from faster devices, better cameras, and familiar operating systems. Xshielder’s certified iPhone 17 enclosure was developed to close that gap by bringing the performance and usability of a genuine Apple iPhone into certified industrial settings.“For years, working safely in a hazardous area meant carrying a bulky, outdated phone,” says Andreas Parr Bjørnsund, Chief Commercial Officer at Xshielder. “With the certified iPhone 17 we’ve built the thinnest and lightest Zone 1 device to date, field workers no longer have to choose between safety and the technology they use every day.”The ATEX and IECEx Zone 1/21 certification confirms that the device can be deployed in areas where flammable gases or combustible dust may be present, including offshore platforms, refineries, chemical plants, pharmaceutical facilities, food production sites, and maritime operations. The enclosure is designed and manufactured in Norway and supports the practical demands of industrial work without removing the benefits of the iOS ecosystem.The certified iPhone 17 solution retains full iPhone functionality, including access to iOS applications, enterprise mobile device management compatibility, and the familiar Apple user experience. Key specifications include a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display readable in direct sunlight, a 48 MP Dual Fusion rear camera with 2x optical zoom, the Apple A19 chip, a 3,692 mAh battery, fast wireless charging up to 25W, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, 5G connectivity, and IP68 water and dust resistance. It also includes an integrated lanyard hole certified to NS-9611 for safe work at heights.By building the certified enclosure around Apple’s standard iPhone rather than a Pro model, Xshielder aims to make hazardous-area deployment more accessible for organizations standardizing on iPhone across their workforce. The device is expected to support a secure lifecycle with 5 to 6 years of software support, while its replaceable-cover model allows organizations to retain the certified housing and trade in or resell the iPhone at end of life.For operators searching for an intrinsically safe smartphone explosion proof smartphone , or IECEx and ATEX certification for modern mobile devices, Xshielder’s iPhone 17 solution offers an enterprise-ready option that combines safety requirements with current-generation hardware.Xshielder’s Zone 1 devices are already in daily operational use with leading operators on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has delivered more than 3,500 Ex-certified devices worldwide and was awarded the 2026 Hazardex Technical Innovation Award.Datasheets, certificates, and ordering information are available at https://xshielder.com/ About XshielderXshielder provides ATEX and IECEx Zone 1/21 certified mobile devices that bring the performance, design, and user experience of premium consumer hardware to workers in hazardous industrial environments. Founded in 2023, the Norwegian company designs and manufactures explosion-protected mobile technology for operators in oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, food and beverage, and maritime sectors. Xshielder’s solutions help industrial organizations equip field personnel with genuine, enterprise-ready iPhones without compromising on safety or compliance. Its certified enclosures are sold globally through an authorized partner and reseller network.

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