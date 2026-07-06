GECA launches its first Task Force to guide responsible AI adoption in global crowdfunding

Neera Patel, Chief Product Officer at Dacxi Chain, has been appointed Chair of the newly launched GECA AI Governance Task Force.

Neera Patel, Chief Product Officer at Dacxi Chain, appointed Chair as the industry body convenes experts on responsible AI adoption in crowdfunding

The opportunity ahead is not simply to discuss AI, but to help the industry explore how it can be adopted responsibly, effectively, and in ways that create genuine value.” — Neera Patel, Chief Product Officer, Dacxi Chain and Task Force Chair

LONDON, NEW ZEALAND, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance GECA ) is pleased to announce the formation of its first official Task Force: the GECA AI Governance Task Force.As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries around the world, the crowdfunding and alternative finance sector faces both significant opportunities and important questions. From operational efficiency and investor engagement to due diligence, risk management, and compliance, AI is already beginning to influence how platforms operate and how capital is raised.The purpose of the GECA AI Governance Task Force is to bring together industry expertise from across the global crowdfunding ecosystem to help explore these developments and identify practical approaches to responsible AI adoption.The Task Force will initially comprise a small group of founding participants drawn from different regions, organisations, and disciplines within the industry. Over the coming months, this group will work together to establish the Task Force's priorities, objectives, and programme of activity before participation is expanded more broadly across the GECA community.The initiative reflects GECA's commitment to fostering collaboration on issues that have the potential to shape the future of the industry. Rather than prescribing solutions, the Task Force will provide a forum for discussion, knowledge sharing, and the development of practical guidance informed by a broad range of perspectives.The GECA Steering Committee has appointed Neera Patel, Chief Product Officer at Dacxi Chain , to chair the Task Force.Neera brings extensive experience working at the intersection of technology, product development, data, and artificial intelligence. She is deeply involved in the practical application of AI technologies and advocates for ensuring that innovation is accompanied by appropriate governance, transparency, and oversight.Known for combining strategic thinking with hands-on implementation, Neera champions approaches that help organisations harness the benefits of AI while maintaining trust, accountability, and regulatory awareness. Her range of experience, together with her ability to bring together diverse viewpoints, made her a natural choice to lead the initiative through its formative stages.Commenting on the launch, Andy Field, GECA Steering Committee Lead, said:"Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming one of the most important topics facing our industry. It has the potential to transform how crowdfunding platforms operate, optimise their processes, engage with investors, assess opportunities, and scale their businesses. At the same time, there is a clear need for thoughtful discussion around governance, transparency, and best practice.The creation of Task Forces is an important step in GECA's evolution, allowing members and supporters to collaborate on issues that matter to the future of the ecosystem. We are delighted that Neera has agreed to lead this first initiative, and are confident that her expertise, energy, and commitment to responsible innovation will help establish a strong foundation for the group."Neera Patel added:"I'm excited to be leading the GECA AI Governance Task Force at a time when AI is rapidly evolving how organisations function, remain competitive, and serve their customers. The opportunity ahead is not simply to discuss AI, but to help the industry explore how it can be adopted responsibly, effectively, and in ways that create genuine value. By bringing together expertise from across the crowdfunding ecosystem, we have an opportunity to learn from one another, identify common challenges, and develop practical frameworks and guidance that can benefit the wider community. I look forward to working with the founding members as we define the Task Force's priorities and shape its future direction."While the Task Force will begin with a focused founding group, GECA expects participation to broaden over time. Following the initial formation period, additional members and supporters will be invited to join, creating a diverse working community of experts from across the global crowdfunding and alternative finance ecosystem.Further details regarding the Task Force's objectives, membership, and future activities will be announced in the coming months.The launch of the AI Governance Task Force marks the first of a number of initiatives designed to encourage greater collaboration, knowledge sharing, and industry leadership across the global crowdfunding community.Those interested in learning more about the initiative, or in future participation opportunities, are encouraged to follow GECA's updates over the coming months.

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