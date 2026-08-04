Skincare Brand Qina Launches Globally with Qina Serum Inspired by Japanese Fermentation Rituals

Qina Serum Fermenting Inner Glow (30 mL) Qina Serum Fermenting Inner Glow (30 mL) Japanese culture has preserved practices centered on mindful living, appreciation of empty space, seasonal awareness, and the tea ceremony. rand producer Mai Shibutani: “Qina aspires to bring Japan's fermentation wisdom and thoughtful skincare traditions into everyday life around the world.”

Inspired by J-Beauty, event producer Mai Shibutani introduces a skincare experience that turns daily routines into meaningful self-care rituals.

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COMBRIDGE & EB Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Satoshi Shokuri) has launched Qina, a new beauty brand, and began sales of its first skincare product, Qina Serum (Facial Serum, 30 mL, JPY 3,980 including tax), on Monday, June 8, 2026, through Amazon, Qoo10, and TikTok Shop.

Guided by the philosophy "Where Japanese Rituals Become Inner Glow,

Qina offers natural skincare that combines Japan's centuries-old fermentation wisdom with ingredients supported by modern skincare research. The brand transforms everyday skincare into a moment of mindful self-care of treating oneself with greater care and intention.

Brand Concept:

Where Japanese Rituals Become Inner Glow

Many people aspire to beautiful skin, yet today's culture of social media filters and endless beauty advice often encourages them to focus on perceived imperfections. Qina gently challenges this perspective with a different philosophy: a ritual is not about changing who someone is, but about caring for who they already are.

For generations, Japanese culture has preserved practices centered on mindful living, including fermentation, the Japanese appreciation of simplicity, seasonal awareness, and the tea ceremony. Qina reinterprets these traditions for modern lifestyles, transforming everyday skincare into a calming moment of self-care.

Why Qina Was Created

Qina was born through the internal venture program of COMBRIDGE & EB Co., Ltd. with the goal of sharing Japanese beauty culture with the world.

Brand producer Mai Shibutani has worked as an event producer at exhibitions and international events across numerous countries, working with people from diverse cultures around the world. Through these experiences, she came to realize that Japan has a distinctive beauty culture worthy of global recognition.

For generations, Japanese beauty traditions have emphasized caring for the skin through consistent daily practice. More than a way to improve appearance, these routines have also served as moments for self-reflection and emotional well-being. Living overseas and experiencing beauty cultures from around the world further strengthened the desire to introduce this uniquely Japanese approach to the world, ultimately leading to the creation of Qina.

The name "Qina" reflects the belief that everyone can cultivate their own unique beauty through small daily rituals. By reinterpreting traditional Japanese beauty concepts—including fermentation and rice-derived ingredients—for contemporary lifestyles, Qina seeks to share these practices with people around the world. The brand aims to redefine skincare as a meaningful moment of self-care that supports both skin and mind.

Comment from Brand Producer Mai Shibutani

"Traveling around the world, I realized that the beauty industry continues moving toward the ideas of 'faster' and 'newer.' Japan, however, embraces an entirely different philosophy: embracing patience, practicing with care, and repeating small rituals every day. One of the clearest expressions of that philosophy is the culture of fermentation.

When returning to Japan, our goal was never simply to export this value, but to share it. Qina aspires to bring Japan's fermentation wisdom and thoughtful skincare traditions into everyday life around the world.

Beauty isn't created overnight. It's cultivated through small rituals, repeated every day."

About Qina

Qina is a Japanese beauty and self care brand established through the internal venture program of COMBRIDGE & EB Co., Ltd. Guided by the philosophy "Where Japanese Rituals Become Inner Glow," the brand is dedicated to sharing Japan's beauty traditions, fermentation techniques, and aesthetic values with a global audience.

Looking beyond skincare, Qina aims to enrich everyday lifestyles through Japanese-inspired rituals. The company is also preparing for international expansion in addition to the Japanese market, with market research currently underway in Latin America as part of its efforts to introduce Japanese beauty culture to new audiences worldwide.

Media Contact

Brand producer Mai Shibutani is available for online interviews regarding this announcement. Interpretation services can be arranged by the company upon request.

Company: COMBRIDGE & EB Co., Ltd.

Email: hello.qina@cb-eb.co.jp

Website: https://qina.tokyo

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