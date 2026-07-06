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Domestic Violence Counselling Offer to South Australian prisoners

Domestic violence to stop

Domestic violence to stop

Offer awaiting acceptance

International technology experts say effective domestic violence counselling could be securely available in South Australian prison cells, although currently is not, despite the shocking DV figures.”
— CJC President, the Hon John Dowd AO KC
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “International technology experts say effective domestic violence counselling could be securely available to the people in South Australian prison cells, although it is not currently available. The Community Justice Coalition (CJC) consulted with the world experts and prepared a Report for Correctional Services Minister Michael Brown and Chief Executive David Brown to help deal with the SA domestic violence problem,” said the CJC President, the Hon John Dowd AO KC.

“There are currently 1500 SA prisoners being held for domestic violence but without effective counselling to negotiate with their families. Denying them access to external tele counselling in their cells is poor management. Such counselling would be effective as there is no conflict of interest with security, efficiently provided by services already funded, existing for them upon release, and emotionally supportive while they are held away from their normal social surroundings. The cost is miniscule and the benefits for everyone are enormous,” said CJC Vice President Dr Arthur Chesterfield-Evans.

“Chief Executive David Brown, who is also the Acting President of the world leading prison authorities’ body the ICPA, wasn't present at the Moroccan conference when the UN/RedCross Handbook on the Use of Technology in Prison Settings was launched. See our report, We formally consulted the writers and world providers to ensure we had a full picture of developments,” said Mr Dowd.

“The CJC met with the previous Minister Szakacs in 2022 to highlight the benefits of technology in cells, but security concerns blocked its acceptance at that stage. This equally applies to children in cells who cost South Australia a startling $1.19 million each annually, with a recidivism rate of 42.7%. This context emphasises how negligible costs are and how enormous the benefits of external counselling are for everyone,” said Dr Chesterfield-Evans.

For comments:

The Hon. John Dowd AO KC 0439 625 007
Dr Arthur Chesterfield-Evans 0419 428019

Community Justice Coalition
info@communityjusticecoalition.org
http://www.communityjusticecoalition.org/
P.O. Box 345, Broadway, NSW 2007 Australia

The Hon. John Dowd AO KC
Community Justice Coalition
+61 439 625 007
info@communityjusticecoalition.org
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Domestic Violence Counselling Offer to South Australian prisoners

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