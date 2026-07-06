Ctrl+Grow Launches a Permanently Free Plan — Leave, Onboarding, and Training for Your Whole Team, No Card Required

The free plan is live today: unlimited seats, no per-seat fees, and no expiry. Sign up and start in minutes.

Most business tools charge per user, so the bill grows every time your team does. We built Ctrl+Grow to flip that model. A HR platform for your whole team — free, for as long as you want it.” — Sophie Normand

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ctrl+Grow, the operational AI platform built for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the launch of a permanently free plan giving teams of any size immediate access to three core HR tools: Leave Management, Employee Onboarding, and a Learning Management System (LMS).The free plan carries no time limit, no credit card requirement, and no per-seat pricing — meaning a business can add its entire team from day one without triggering a bill.What's Included in the Free Plan: a full Free HR Platform The Ctrl+Grow free plan is live today and includes:- Leave Management: handle requests, approvals, and balances for the whole team in one place- Employee Onboarding: structured onboarding flows for every new hire, consistent every time- Training / LMS: deliver courses and applied AI training to every team member- Unlimited seats: every employee included, no per-user charge, no seat cliff- No card to start, free for as long as you want"Most business tools charge per user, so the bill grows every time your team does. We built Ctrl+Grow to flip that model. Leave, onboarding, and training for your whole team — free, for as long as you want it."— Sophie Normand, Co-founder, Ctrl+GrowWhy It Matters for SMEsFor small and growing businesses, HR software has traditionally come with a per-seat pricing model that makes growth expensive. A team of five, ten, or twenty employees faces a different bill each month as headcount changes.Ctrl+Grow's free plan removes that model entirely. One flat rate — zero — regardless of how many employees are added. The same applies to paid plans: pricing is per company, never per user.The platform is designed to require no technical setup, no prompt-writing, and no AI expertise. Teams use the tools the same way they would any other business software — and when a question comes up, the Ctrl+Grow team answers directly.Free Forever — Upgrade Only When You Need MoreThe free plan has no expiry and no feature degradation over time. Businesses that need additional functionality — support ticketing, team roles and permissions, or a done-for-you company website — can upgrade to a paid plan at $97 / month or $897 / year, both priced per company, not per user.New tools ship every month. Free-plan users receive all new free features as they launch, with no action required.AvailabilityThe Ctrl+Grow free plan is available now at ctrlgrow.com. Sign-up takes minutes. No card required.About Ctrl+GrowCtrl+Grow is an operational AI platform built for SMEs and solopreneurs. It gives growing teams the HR and ops tools of a large enterprise — leave, onboarding, training, ticketing — under a single flat membership, with no per-seat fees and no learning curve. Built by Sophie Normand and JC Bougle, co-founders of iLathys, the company behind fewStones , Authentic.ly, Storyboardhero , and Gwacamol.

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