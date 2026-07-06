Around 9:30 p.m. July 4, Texas Game Wardens in Montgomery County responded to a single-vessel incident on Lake Conroe.
A vessel struck a bulkhead near Cude Cemetary Road, resulting in the two adult occupants being ejected onto the shore. Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
This is an ongoing investigation, and no other details are available at this time.
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Official Media Statement: Vessel Incident, Lake Conroe, Montgomery County, July 4
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