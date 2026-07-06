Governor Morrisey Declares State of Emergency for Wood County Following Parkersburg Warehouse Fire ...

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today declared a State of Emergency for Wood County as firefighters continue battling the fire at the Peoples Cartage warehouse on Camden Avenue in Parkersburg. The declaration authorizes state agencies to provide all available resources necessary to support local response efforts, protect public safety, and respond to any potential environmental impacts.

"Protecting the people of Wood County and supporting the brave first responders on the scene are our top priorities," said Governor Patrick Morrisey. "This State of Emergency ensures every available state resource is ready to assist local officials for as long as necessary while we continue monitoring conditions and protecting nearby communities."

Governor Patrick Morrisey was on the ground in Parkersburg today, directing state resources and coordinating with local officials to support firefighters battling the fire at the Peoples Cartage warehouse on Camden Avenue.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has deployed personnel from its Environmental Enforcement and Homeland Security and Emergency Response (HSER) divisions to the scene.

DEP personnel continue conducting air quality monitoring around the incident using portable monitors and have yet to detect any air quality readings requiring additional protective actions. The state has requested assistance from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which has deployed additional air monitoring equipment. Environmental officials are evaluating any potential impacts from firefighting runoff into the nearby Little Kanawha River.

"People should know that we are taking this incident seriously and approaching it with an abundance of caution," said Governor Patrick Morrisey. "I appreciate the extraordinary work of our firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency personnel, and environmental teams. We will continue supporting them until this fire is extinguished and the community is safe."

The Governor remains in constant communication with state officials as response efforts continue. State agencies will continue monitoring conditions and providing support to local responders. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available. Residents are encouraged to follow guidance from local emergency officials and avoid the area while firefighting operations continue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.