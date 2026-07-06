Inman Maritime Corporation Expands to Florida, Rolls Out Major Upgrades to Container Reserve Platform for Q3

Container supplier opens Florida office to serve East Coast and Eastern Canada, and launches new Container Reserve portal features for Q3.

Splitting our operations by coast means shorter lead times and better local support for buyers and lessees, no matter where they're located.” — Kymani Oneal

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inman Maritime Corporation, a container supply company, today opened its new Florida office, extending its operations beyond its Vancouver, BC headquarters and giving the company a direct presence on both coasts of North America. The launch coincides with a Q3 rollout of new features on the Container Reserve portal, the client-facing platform buyers and lessees use to browse container inventory, lock in pricing, and manage orders at inmanmaritime.com.

Florida Office Opens to Serve East Coast Operations, Including Eastern Canada

The new Florida office gives Inman Maritime a direct presence serving East Coast operations, including Eastern Canada, offering new, used, and reefer containers across the region. The office positions the company closer to Florida's produce importers, cold chain logistics providers, and non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCCs), while also serving general container buyers and lessees seeking new or used dry containers along the East Coast. The office will support sales, inventory management, and customer service for customers across this expanded footprint.

"Opening our Florida office lets us serve East Coast customers, including Eastern Canada, the same way our Vancouver team has served the West Coast, with a full range of new, used, and reefer shipping containers in stock and ready to move," said Kymani [Last Name], Managing Director of Inman Maritime Corporation. "Splitting our operations by coast means shorter lead times and better local support for buyers and lessees, no matter where they're located."

With Florida now covering the East Coast, including Eastern Canada, the Vancouver office continues to manage West Coast operations, including the U.S. West Coast.

Container Reserve Portal Gets Q3 Feature Upgrade

Alongside the Florida launch, Inman Maritime has rolled out a series of upgrades to its Container Reserve portal, the company's platform for container sales, leasing, and order management. The company made a significant investment in the upgrades, working to an internal deadline set to ensure the new features were ready ahead of the summer buying season, a period of peak demand for container buyers and lessees.

New features include:

A live Market page with real-time pricing across dry and reefer container categories, spanning both the Vancouver and Florida offices.

Retail and wholesale pricing tiers, giving buyers visibility into volume-based pricing.

A Lock In Price inquiry workflow, allowing customers to secure current pricing ahead of purchase.

Refreshed order detail and payment pages with an updated visual design.

"We made a significant investment in the Container Reserve portal and held our team to an internal deadline so these upgrades would be live before the summer buying season," Kymani added. "Customers can now see live pricing, lock in a rate, and manage their order without waiting on a phone call, that matters most during peak demand."

About Inman Maritime Corporation

Inman Maritime Corporation is a container supply company with offices in Vancouver, BC and Florida, serving customers across both coasts of North America, the Vancouver office managing West Coast operations, including the U.S. West Coast, and the Florida office managing East Coast operations, including Eastern Canada. The company sells and leases new, used, and reefer containers across multiple condition grades. Inman Maritime's client-facing Container Reserve portal provides real-time inventory, pricing, and order management for container buyers and lessees.

For more information, visit inmanmaritime.com or view current container inventory and pricing on the Container Reserve portal.

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