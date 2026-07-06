DXRACER Sponsors Identity V Championship NAEU 2026 with Custom Drifting Series Gaming Chairs

DXRACER X Identity V

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DXRACER, the original gaming chair pioneer and a global leader in ergonomic gaming furniture, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the Identity V Championship NAEU 2026 (IVC NAEU 2026) as the official gaming chair partner. DXRACER will provide custom Drifting Series tournament chairs designed specifically for this premier NAEU esports event.

The Identity V Championship NAEU 2026 is an A-Tier tournament organized by NetEase Games. It brings together top teams from NAEU Division to compete in the popular asymmetrical horror game Identity V. The competition features online qualifiers culminating in the region’s first-ever offline Grand Finals, with the winner earning a direct qualification to the Identity V biggest global event Call of the Abyss (COA X) Global Finals Group Stage.

The limited-edition Drifting Series custom chairs combine DXRACER’s signature high-performance ergonomics with Identity V-themed design elements. Featuring advanced lumbar support, premium materials, and superior comfort, these chairs will equip participating teams and deliver an elevated experience throughout training and competition.

“DXRACER has always been at the forefront of supporting esports athletes with equipment that helps them perform at their best,” said the Spokesperson at DXRACER. “We are excited to partner with Identity V Championship NAEU 2026 (IVC NAEU 2026) and bring our Drifting Series chairs to the talented players in the NAEU division. Professional comfort and style matter — especially during intense 1v4 battles.”

The tournament is scheduled to run from July to September 2026. Fans can look forward to high-level asymmetrical gameplay, fierce rivalries, and unforgettable offline finals action.

About DXRACER

Founded in 2006, DXRACER is the original pioneer of modern gaming chairs. Headquartered in Whitmore Lake, Michigan, DXRACER delivers premium ergonomic seating solutions designed for gamers, professionals, and esports athletes worldwide. Known for innovation, comfort, and durability, DXRACER chairs are trusted by players and organizations across the globe.

About Identity V

Identity V is NetEase’s acclaimed asymmetrical multiplayer horror game featuring gothic art, deep storytelling, and thrilling 1v4 gameplay. It boasts a massive global player base and continues to expand its esports presence through major tournaments like the IVC series.





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